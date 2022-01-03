ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU hoops again receives votes in AP poll

By Nick Farrell
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Even after losing its Big 12 opener to Texas, WVU hoops received votes in the latest AP poll .

The Mountaineers were one of 10 teams to receive votes in the latest ranking, along with fellow Big 12 program Oklahoma; however, they received substantially fewer votes than they had over the last few weeks.

Baylor maintains its grip on the top spot in the poll, followed closely by No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Purdue. No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA round out the top five, while Kansas is just behind at No. 6.

Iowa State dropped to No. 11 after sustaining its first loss of the season, while Texas jumped three spots to No. 14 after defeating the Mountaineers at home. No. 25 Texas Tech stayed put in the latest ranking.

West Virginia (11-2, 0-1) returns to action Saturday when it hosts K-State at 2 p.m.

