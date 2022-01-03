ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mac Observer Evolves – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-03

By Kelly Guimont
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Chaffin, Dave Hamilton, and Serhat Kurt join host Kelly Guimont to discuss...

www.macobserver.com

Mac Observer

Security Friday: Smart Home Practical Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-07

Andrew Orr and host Kelly Guimont chat about Security Friday news and updates, including tips on keeping your smart home gear safe and secure. Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Smart Home Tips and CES Announcements – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-04

Jeff Butts joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss smart home CES announcements and a tip for devices that aren’t officially supported by HomeKit. Zocdoc takes the mystery out of finding a doctor or a specialist with verified patient reviews, in-person or video appointments, and all for free. Go to Zocdoc.com/TDO and download the free app today!
ELECTRONICS
devops.com

The Future of OpenTelemetry for Observability

The observability landscape is changing. Today’s digital transformation journey has highlighted the need for observability as organizations look to capture, analyze and correlate all data across every level of the application stack including logs, metrics, traces and events. With the rampant rise of data, collecting these signals is imperative to both business insights and system optimization.
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

A Little Notification Goes A Long Way – Mac Geek Gab 908

Did you know you could create a reminder from macOS Mail? How would you like to learn about three new ways to toggle Do Not Disturb? Or a solution for dictating emojis? All this and more in just the first Quick Tips segment of the show. Then John and Dave are on to answering your questions about managing media, tweaking your AirPods, managing your Mac’s thermal limits, and wrapping up with some Cool Stuff Found. Press play and enjoy learning five new things with your two favorite geeks!
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Recap: Here is the Mac Malware List for 2021

Security researcher Patrick Wardle made a list of the Mac malware we saw in 2021. It’s a timeline with information on each. While the specimens may have been reported on before (i.e. by the AV company that discovered them), this blog aims to cumulatively and comprehensively cover all the new Mac malware of 2021 – in one place …yes, with samples of each malware available for download!
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

This Man Predicted the Modern Smartphone in 1953

Here’s a cool story from Open Culture to start the week. In 1953, Mark R. Sullivan, director of Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, made a prediction in a newspaper. Here is my prophecy: In its final development, the telephone will be carried about by the individual, perhaps as we carry a watch today. It probably will require no dial or equivalent and I think the users will be able to see each other, if they want, as they talk. Who knows but it may actually translate from one language to another?
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

OWC Announces Atlas Pro Series Media Card Storage and Reader

OWC announced the Atlas Pro Series media card storage and reader on Tuesday. These powerful cards are aimed at photographers, videographers, and other content creators. Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds for shooting huge photos, burst photo sequences, and recording up to 8K video. Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

CES 2022: Satechi Launches Pro Hub Max, Multiport Adapter

At CES 2022 Satech announced two new products. First, the Pro Hub Max that works with M1 Macs, and a multiport adapter with 8K HDMI. Satechi’s new USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and Pro Hub Max will be available soon at Satechi.net for US$149.99 and US$99.99, respectively. M1...
TV SHOWS
Mac Observer

Oral-B Demonstrates the Latest in Connected Mouth Care at CES

Almost nobody enjoys brushing their teeth. Few people properly handle oral care, but we also don’t want the pain and discomfort of cavities or tooth extractions. Colgate introduced the idea of a “smart toothbrush” four years ago at CES. Now, Oral-B, long a leader in the industry, is at CES showcasing the latest in connected mouth care.
HEALTH
Mac Observer

‘PDF Expert’ for iOS Lets You Convert PDFs to Word, More

PDF Expert’s latest update lets you convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, PNG, TXT, and other formats. The built-in PDF converter is a part of the PDF Expert PRO subscription at US$49.99/year. The PRO subscription also allows you to edit the text and images in PDFs, sign documents, redact sensitive data, and more. The current PDF Expert PRO subscribers get the new converting functionality at no extra cost.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Proton Shares Year in Review With Product Plans for 2022

Proton, the company behind products such as ProtonMail and ProtonVPN, has shared its 2021 Year in Review. The company has also shared its plans for the year ahead. The company opens the post by saying it didn’t meet the expectations of its community. The company says it had a “slow pace of development” in 2021. Proton says that building encrypted products is challenging, particularly with end-to-end encryption.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Gmail with Apple Clients...

I don't post here often but thought I'd share some discoveries I've made over the last several weeks. IOS Mail with a Gmail account - I discovered that IOS Mail seems to archive rather than delete messages. I realize that, in the GMail scheme of things, that is more a label change but I found I was getting a rather large "Archive" folder. Not sure why this is happening.
SOFTWARE

