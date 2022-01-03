ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snowfall hitting the Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic could drop up to a foot in some areas

By Joe Hernandez
wunc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people in the Eastern United States awoke to snow — or the prospect of snow — on the first Monday of the New Year. A major winter storm is bringing 4-8 inches of snow to the Southern Appalachians, Washington, D.C. and eventually up to New Jersey later in the...

www.wunc.org

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Another potential winter storm headed our way

With the National Weather Service calling for potential freezing rain and icy roadways in many areas this weekend, PennDOT is asking motorists to postpone unnecessary travel during the storm. “We are prepared and will work before and throughout the storm,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Any icing presents a challenge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Parts Of Massachusetts Hit With A Foot Of Snow Friday; Arctic Blast Coming Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Classic New England. We haven’t been able to buy a snowflake this season. We were approaching records for latest first inch of total snow and latest first inch from a single storm. And then, just like that. . . Boom. The single biggest snowstorm in Boston since December of 2020. As of Thursday, Boston had 0.4” for the 2021-2022 season, nearly a foot below the average to date. 24 hours and 11.2” later, Boston sits at 11.6” for the season, less than an inch away from average. (WBZ-TV) 11.2” from Friday’s storm is easily our biggest storm of 2021 and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely on Sunday, but low-level cold air also means there’s a chance we’ll get some freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely for those who live along the I-95 corridor and all points west Sunday morning and afternoon. This has the potential to create very dangerous conditions on the roads. The timing also isn’t ideal for Sunday’s Ravens game, which is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. Unfortunately we can't let our guard down as we head into the weekend. After a clear and cold Saturday, there's the potential for freezing rain on Sunday. That could create a very dangerous situation on the roads, especially as people make their way to the #Ravens game. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/O7OWCC0jPg — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 7, 2022 Please stay with WJZ for updates and be prepared to change your travel plans.
MARYLAND STATE
seattlepi.com

1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains. A 72-year-old man never returned after leaving his residence to move his car to higher...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcboston.com

Boston's First Major Snowfall of Season Brings Over a Foot for Some

A major winter storm brought a widespread area of accumulating snow to the region, with over a foot of snow reported in portions of southern New England!. Though the storm wasn’t expected to bring this much snow, we did see a heavy band of snow set up at the onset over Connecticut and Rhode Island, which enabled the system to pump out an incredible 1 to 2 inch snowfall rates per hour!
BOSTON, MA
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado (spoiler – it's soon)

On the heels of a storm that dumped 48 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado, more powder is on the way. According to the National Weather Service, another wave of wintery weather is set to hit some parts of the state starting tonight. It's anticipated that up to eight inches of snow will land in the northern mountains and Flat Tops region, with 'winter weather advisories' being issued in this northwest corner of the state. This is the same part of the state that saw the highest totals during the wave of snow that hit from Tuesday to Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC TV

How much snow will we get this year in Virginia?

As Virginia recovers from its first major snowstorm of the year, the StormTracker8 weather team has answers to your pressing questions:. How many more snowstorms can we expect? Will it be an above average year for snowfall? A below average year for snowfall? Will this year be similar to last year?
VIRGINIA STATE
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lake Geneva Regional News

Second storm in a week for Mid-Atlantic

Winter weather threat prompts government, school closures; over 60 million under winter alerts. A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Fremont Tribune

Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Times and Democrat

