Where Auburn basketball stands before facing South Carolina

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Auburn basketball feels like it is at an all-time high.

The Tigers have asserted themselves in the rankings and aim to take control of the SEC now that conference play has begun. However, Auburn is one of the many teams in the Southeastern Conference that has a complete roster from top to bottom. Anyone can beat any team on a given night in the SEC. After picking up a win over then-undefeated LSU, Auburn looks to continue to build momentum with a win over South Carolina this Tuesday.

Here is where the Tigers stand before hitting the road to face the Gamecocks in Columbia.

Rankings

AP Poll – No. 9

NET Rankings – No. 6

KenPom Rankings – No. 9

AuburnWire SEC Power Rankings – No. 1

Auburn has climbed into the top ten of all major college basketball ranking systems.

SEC standings

Here is a look at the SEC standings heading into week ten.

  1. Auburn (12-1, 1-0)
  2. Kentucky (11-2, 1-0)
  3. Mississippi State (10-3, 1-0)
  4. Alabama (10-3, 1-0)
  5. Texas A&M (11-1, 0-0)
  6. South Carolina (9-3, 0-0)
  7. Florida (9-3, 0-0)
  8. Ole Miss (8-4, 0-0)
  9. Vanderbilt (8-4, 0-0)
  10. Georgia (5-8, 0-0)
  11. LSU (12-1, 0-1)
  12. Arkansas (10-3, 0-1)
  13. Tennessee (9-3, 0-1)
  14. Missouri (6-7, 0-1)

Statistical leaders

AP Photo/Butch DillPoints Per Game – Jabari Smith (16.2)

Field-Goal Percentage (Min. 30 FGA) – Walker Kessler (56.7%)

3 Point Percentage (Min. 10 3PA) – Lior Berman (61.5%)

Free-Throw Percentage (Min. 20 FTA) – Jabari Smith Jr. (83.3%)

Rebounds Per Game – Walker Kessler (7.5)

Assists Per Game – Wendell Green Jr. (4.6)

Blocks Per Game – Walker Kessler (4.4)

Steals Per Game – KD Johnson (2.2)

Team statistics

Scoring Offense – 80.2 PPG (32nd nationally)

Scoring Defense – 64.2 (84th nationally)

Rebounding Margin – +3 (112nd nationally)

Turnover Margin – +5.2 (19th nationally)

Assists Per Game – 15.5 (68th nationally)

Shooting Percentage – 44.4% (170th nationally

3-Point Percentage – 34.6% (145th nationally)

Free-Throw Percentage – 71.1% (163rd nationally)

*NOTE: There are 358 teams in Division I college basketball. The national average, therefore, would be 179th in a given category.

