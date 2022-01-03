ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

10 New Shows To Look Forward To In 2022 - 'How I Met Your Father,' 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' & More

justjaredjr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is here and there are several new shows premiering throughout the new year!. From comedies to dramas, to DC and Marvel superhero shows, we have gathered 10 TV series to look forward in 2022. Some of the shows on our list are premiering THIS month, while others will...

www.justjaredjr.com

Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

How I Met Your Father (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, trailer, release date

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Startattle.com – How I Met Your Father | Hulu.
TV SERIES
When Are Pretty Little Liars Season 7 On Netflix

Pretty little liars season 7 has been released on Netflix, but not in every country. If you are one of the people who is still waiting for the seventh season to hit the streaming service, then don’t worry; you’re not alone. Many countries like New Zealand, South Africa,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Honeymooners’ Female-Driven Reboot In Works At CBS With Damon Wayans Jr. Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project with a feminist twist hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based. Written by Lindsey Shockley (Mixed-ish) and to be directed by Kelly Park (Country Comfort), The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Search Party’ Series Finale Recap: Dory Comes Full Cirlce With One Final Genre Switch, Co-Creator Talks Ending Coming-Of-Age Comedy With [SPOILER]s

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the final series of Search Party, including the finale “Revelation.” Enlightenment isn’t glorious, but gory and gross look in the series finale of HBO Max’s Search Party.  In the final hours of the dark comedy, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, Dory (Alia Shawkat) brings about the end of the world, after her quest to spread joy and love in the form of a pill backfires. In true Search Party fashion, Dory’s intentions to do right by others, and selfishly herself, once again evolve into a much more complicated and fatal scenario that puts everyone...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Nathan Fillion's Octopus and Harry's Wicked Master Plan — Watch

Harry Vanderspeigle is worried he’s becoming too human, and that can’t be good for planet Earth’s future. Unless, of course, your name is Asta. In the official trailer for Resident Alien Season 2 (which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on Syfy), Harry is back in Patience, Colo., and even though he returns little Max Hawthorne safe and sound, he has not fully abandoned his villainous ways and plans for destruction. Not by a longshot. In the clip embedded above, Nathan Fillion’s telepathic aquarium-bound octopus suggests that more of Harry’s people will surely be arriving soon to complete the mission to destroy mankind....
TV SERIES
Footwear News

A Look at ‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose’s Bold & Vibrant Style

Ariana DeBose will serve as the first host of “Saturday Night Live” of the new year come Jan. 15. The “West Side Story” star, whose other credits include “Hamilton” and Netflix’s “The Prom,” has a head-turning sense of style and often opts for bright colors when she steps out. Here, we rounded up some of her most stylish moments in recent years. Keep reading to see what the Tony-nominated actress likes to wear and how she wears it. Last month, DeBose was spotted stopping by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. The 30-year-old performer waved to fans while showing off a vibrant...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Search Party Final Season: Cast, EP Talk 'Surreal' Experience of Working With John Waters and Jeff Goldblum

Search Party is renowned for its zaniness and larger-than-life guest stars, so it’s only natural that its upcoming invitees are of the highest caliber: the legendary John Waters and ever-enigmatic Jeff Goldblum. In its forthcoming final season (all 10 episodes drop on HBO Max Friday, Jan. 7), Dory may be alive, but she’s heading straight for another terrifying journey when she joins a flamboyant tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on a philanthropic endeavor sparked by her near-death experience. (And let’s just say Goldblum is at his absolute Goldblum-iest.) “Tunnel Quinn sees Dory as an opportunity to make money,” Alia Shawkat, Dory’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS

