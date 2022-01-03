ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Four-Midday' game

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday...

herald-review.com

newsnationnow.com

Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94

(NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a best actor Oscar and a legendary star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94. The Bahamian-American actor was known for films...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
FOXBusiness

US hiring cools in December as economy adds just 199,000 new jobs

U.S. job growth faltered in December, just before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. The Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday that payrolls in December rose by 199,000, sharply missing...
BUSINESS
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
