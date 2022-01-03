ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup out for season after suffering torn ACL

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Gallup is indeed done for the season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport reported Monday that an MRI confirmed the Dallas Cowboys receiver suffered a clean ACL tear, per a source informed of the situation. Gallup's season is over. It's the news the team expected to hear but stings...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has surprising take on NFC playoff favorite

The Green Bay Packers are favored to win the Super Bowl with one week left in the regular season, but Troy Aikman has not been as impressed with them as many others have. Aikman discussed the NFC playoff picture during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” this week. He was asked about the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl, and he expressed optimism about the situation his former team is facing. Part of the reason for that is Aikman is not quite buying into all the hype surrounding the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Wr#Mri#The Arizona Cardinals#Ir#Acl#Arob#Usa Today
The Spun

Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of Cowboys Players

Though he hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2017, Dez Bryant is still standing up for his former franchise. On Monday, rookie superstar Micah Parsons attended the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Denver Nuggets. Earlier today, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In response to this...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys playing their last (regular season) game for Dallas

Things always change in the NFL. Whether you’re the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns, rosters churn heavily each and every year. That again looks to be true next season for the Cowboys. Regardless of how far the Cowboys advance in the postseason, players are gonna go. That’s just the nature of the beast.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. Running back Tony Pollard, cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
NFL

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

This is just who Matthew Stafford is. The breathtaking fireshow against the Cardinals. The ridiculous throws that can only be appreciated from the end zone angle. The interceptions into triple coverage when there are receivers open underneath. The throws you can't teach. The mistakes that dug his team a hole in Baltimore and the fourth-quarter comeback to climb out of the hole. All of it.
NFL
NFL

What to watch for in Saturday Week 18 doubleheader: Chiefs at Broncos; Cowboys at Eagles

2021 · 7-9-0 As the playoffs beckon for the Kansas City Chiefs, they hit a roadblock in Week 17 in the form of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The defeat put to a halt the Chiefs’ eight-game winning streak and more importantly took clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed out of their hands. Now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. must grab a win on Saturday and get some help in the form of a Tennessee Titans loss. Standing in the way of K.C. taking winning momentum into the playoffs will be the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos. The Broncos, who will miss out on the postseason for the sixth season in a row, could have plenty at stake, as well, with head coach Vic Fangio seemingly on the hot seat and quarterback Drew Lock likely having one last chance to make a lasting impression.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy