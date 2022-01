Ivanka Trump will be pushed to testify about alleged corruption within her father's business practices as part of a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. Ms Trump and her brother, Donald Jr, were issued with subpoenas by New York's Democratic attorney general Letitia James, who is probing whether the former president and his company fraudulently inflated the value of assets to secure loans or minismed them to get tax benefits.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO