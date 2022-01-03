ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ed Gainey Sworn In As Pittsburgh’s 1st Black Mayor

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ed Gainey made history when he was sworn in as Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor Monday.

Gainey’s inauguration and swearing-in were held virtually because of COVID-19 with limited in-person attendance in the council chambers. He took the oath of office just before 2 p.m., the judge getting emotional while speaking about the moment’s historical impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZVM0_0dbjK3KA00

(Photo: KDKA)

He started his inauguration speech by thanking his family and those who voted for him, saying he’d never take any support for granted.

“We will be a Pittsburgh for all,” he said. “We will not be divided; we will strive for solidarity and face our pressing issues together.

He laid out his vision for Pittsburgh, including police community relations, economic inclusion, affordability, transportation access and education.

“Success does and will continue to live and thrive here in our city of Pittsburgh, but not at the expense of those who have been left behind for far too long. Let me be clear, let me be clear: we will be bold, we will aim high and we will work tirelessly until we get there. My administration will be progressive, principled and always on the side of the people,” Gainey said.

WATCH: Ed Gainey Takes Oath Of Office

“This will take courage, and I know that this word courage means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But to me, courage means doing the right thing by the people, for the people and most importantly, with the people. No one can do it alone but we can always do it together,” he said.

Gainey said he would represent all of Pittsburgh, including those who had and hadn’t voted for him.

“When I decided to run for mayor, I didn’t decide to run for mayor to make history. I decided to run for mayor to make change. But I would be remiss if I didn’t reflect on the historical significance of today. Being the first Black mayor to hold this seat is not a responsibility I take lightly. I understand that. But I stand on the shoulders of greats,” he said, naming his supporters.

Gainey wrapped up his inauguration speech by saying, “Pittsburgh, let’s go get it.” He was met by cheers, chants and a standing ovation.

The inauguration ceremony began with several video performances including a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and messages from Gov. Tom Wolf and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“As mayor, he is going to use the full force of his determination and his strength and his dedication to put the people of Pittsburgh first,” said Wolf.

Wolf and Fitzgerald talked about how Pittsburgh transformed itself from a city of steel mills into a global hub for technology and how they believe Gainey will continue to that trajectory.

“Pittsburgh is a special place. It’s a place we all love, and nobody demonstrates that love better than Ed Gainey,” Fitzgerald said, highlighting Gainey’s prioritization of equity and his plan to make Pittsburgh “a city for all.”

“This is going to be a city where people who were left behind are going to have that hope that those opportunities are for them,” said Fitzgerald.

Gainey is Pittsburgh’s 61st mayor. In an upset, he defeated incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto in May’s primary and went on to beat Democrat-turned-Republican Tony Moreno.

Gainey grew up in East Liberty and attended Peabody High School before attending Morgan State University where he got his degree in business management. He served in various government agencies before winning a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2012.

Mayor Gainey told KDKA that his first few days as mayor will be full of briefings on a number of issues. He also plans to announce who the next Public Safety director will be soon.

“My promise to you is that you have will work to make Pittsburgh the Pittsburgh you voted for — a city where economic opportunity is abundant for everyone, a city where affordability isn’t a luxury and a city that is prepared to lead into the future. From today forward, our city’s leadership will be a direct reflection of the people we serve,” said Gainey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Gets Season’s 1st Accumulating Snowfall

By: Amy Wadas and Bryant Reed/KDKA-TV UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time this season, western Pennsylvania received significant snowfall, with areas south seeing the most. People in Uniontown spent their day cleaning off their snow-covered cars, driveways and sidewalks following the first snowfall of the season. Snow was on Francis Squires’ mind as he spent part of the day cleaning off his car. “Get it cleaned off so I can go get some stuff for my wife that she needs,” said Squires. Some images following the first snowstorm in Uniontown. We saw people out and about cleaning off their cars, shoveling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
NHL
CBS Pittsburgh

Austin Davis Announces Candidacy For Pa. Lieutenant Governor Nomination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was immediately endorsed by a candidate for governor. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains in an exclusive interview with both, this doesn’t happen too often. “I’m announcing my run to serve as the next lieutenant governor of our great commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Rep. Austin Davis told a crowd in his hometown of McKeesport. Surrounded by family and supporters like Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Congressman Mike Doyle and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Davis announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor. (Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA) His biggest supporter is the man...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaders, Including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rally For Fired Barista At The Coffee Tree

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic leaders, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, rallied for a barista who was fired. Last month, workers at The Coffee Tree announced they were unionizing. The baristas are demanding better pay, higher staffing and more input on COVID-19 measures. One of those workers said he was fired after appearing in a video announcing the formation of the union. “It’s really encouraging,” former employee Liam Tinker said. “I don’t know if it will encourage Gene to rehire me, but it’s really encouraging to have this support.” Last month, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced his support for the union after it filed a labor complaint against The Coffee Tree.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
East Liberty, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools, UPMC Holding COVID-19 Vaccination ‘Blitz’ Saturday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding a COVID-19 vaccination “blitz” at five locations Saturday. The district is teaming up with UPMC for the clinics. They’ll be held at Pittsburgh Langley from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Lincoln from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Morrow from 1 p.m. to 3, Pittsburgh Weil 1 p.m. to 3 and UPMC South Side from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details are in a flier attached to this tweet: Tomorrow, January 8, PPS and @UPMC will host a COVID-19 vaccination blitz at five locations. First and second doses, as well as booster shots, will be available. Register for an upcoming clinic now at https://t.co/ahvviPWPP9. #PPSStayInformed pic.twitter.com/Nb5fRjguje — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 7, 2022 They’ll be offering first and second doses as well as booster shots. People can register here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan To Add Wilkinsburg To Pittsburgh Heads To City Council For Consideration

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The proposal to merge Wilkinsburg Borough with the city of Pittsburgh officially heads to city council for consideration. In anticipation of that decision, a group of supporters gathered outside the City/County Building on Wednesday to show their support for making Wilkinsburg the city’s newest neighorhood. The push to make the merger happen came to fruition when the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation gathered more than enough signatures for an annexation petition, which was submitted to the court last month. County and city leaders made their case for the annexation, saying homeowners and businesses will only benefit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Residents Concerned About Bad Road Conditions In Their Neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Residents in a Pittsburgh neighborhood are upset their streets are still covered with snow and ice after Thursday’s snowfall. Several of streets in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood were packed with snow and icy on Friday night. “It’s already frozen, everything is iced up, neighbors are all complaining. They can’t off this hill,” resident Kathryn Sweeney said. Sweeny is infuriated because Pinecastle Avenue is still in bad shape. She wants her street treated as soon as possible, and she hopes the road is treated more quickly next time it snows. She wonders how she will safely get to her job as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Most Classes At CMU Will Be Remote For First 2 Weeks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University has adjusted its plans for the spring semester amid the wave of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. CMU officials say that since experts anticipate the peak of omicron cases will not happen until the middle of the month, the majority of classes from January 18 to January 30 will be held via “synchronous remote instruction.” This applies to both undergraduate and graduate programs. There will be some exceptions for a few classes, which will be marked as in-person only, and specific COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Students will need to take a COVID-19 baseline test in January and get the booster shot. They can either stay at their current residence they’ve been staying at during the break or return to campus and take the first few weeks of classes remotely. Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
Person
Tom Wolf
CBS Pittsburgh

Prosecutors Paint Shaler Middle School Teacher As Insurrectionist, Attorney Calls Him Patriot

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania ranks a close second to Florida in the number of people arrested for their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and while some have been sentenced to terms of less than a few months, the government is treating others more seriously. One of those is former U.S. Army Ranger and Shaler teacher Robert Morss, accused of organizing rioters to break into the Capitol building. A federal judge just denied his pre-trial release. Who is Robert Morss? According to his attorney, he is a patriot who graduated from Penn State and volunteered as a U.S....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County Controller Dies Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s former fiscal watchdog has died of COVID-19. Mark Patrick Flaherty was the Allegheny County Controller from 2004 to 2012. He was the son of former County Commissioner and Judge Jim Flaherty as well as the nephew of former Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty. He was 59-years-old.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Pills Available In Allegheny County Pharmacies

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pair of COVID-19 pills that we’ve been waiting for have finally made their way to the Pittsburgh area. But getting your hands on them could be harder than you think. Pfizer’s and Merck’s pills are intended for higher-risk people or people over the age of 65 who have tested positive for the virus. Both treatments require a prescription from a doctor and consist of a series of pills taken over five days. But right now, the pills are only available in seven pharmacies in Allegheny County. One is Asti’s Pharmacy in the South Hils,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new $350 million homeowner assistance fund was launched to help Pennsylvanians struggling financially during the pandemic. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection, the Wolf administration announced Thursday. “As we continue to advance our COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must address the rising number of homeowners facing possible loss of their homes and foreclosure – this program will do just that,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners,” said Wolf. Homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income are eligible if they’ve experienced a reduction in income or increase in living expenses due to the pandemic. Applications become available Feb. 1. For more information on eligibility and the application process, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Racial Injustice#Racism#Kdka#Success
CBS Pittsburgh

Bed Bath And Beyond Closing Store In Pittsburgh Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Bed Bath and Beyond, a chain known for selling household items and furniture, will be closing several stores all across the nation. One of the locations impacted is in the Pittsburgh area. The Bed Bath and Beyond on McKnight Road will be closing. There is also a location in York, Pennsylvania and another one in Triadelphia, West Virginia that are also shutting down. The stores are offering a clearance sale, with all items discounted. CNN reports that these closures were planned as far back as two years ago, in an effort to capitalize more on online sales and rennovating profitable store fronts. The affected stores will be closed permanently by the end of the next month. Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Cranberry Township, Homestead, 160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, and Morgantown, WV remain open.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mike Mullen, Former Pittsburgh Deputy Fire Chief, Dies Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A long-time Pittsburgh firefighter has lost his battle with COVID-19. Mike Mullen, who retired just a few months ago, died on Wednesday morning. Mullen had retired from the bureau in November after 41 years of service. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator but died after a week. He was 65 years old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coronavirus-Related Staffing Shortages Force 20 Pittsburgh Public Schools To Move Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus continues to impact schools in Pittsburgh. Tomorrow, PPS will transition 17 schools to synchronous learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Eight schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Nine schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IjdOkTZ7Wu — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 4, 2022 Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that 20 schools this week will transition to online learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. Eight schools were closed Tuesday, six are closed on Wednesday and 14 others are closed for the rest of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy