Teen Arrested For Aiding And Abetting Mall Of America Shooter

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend for allegedly aiding and abetting the person who fired a gun inside the Mall of America, injuring two men on New Year’s Eve.

The Bloomington Police Department says a SWAT team arrested a 19-year-old in Roseville on Sunday for aiding and abetting first-degree assault. Investigators say the man, of St. Paul, was identified leaving the mall with the shooter.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they’ve been formally charged.

According to police, the shooting happened Friday evening on the mall’s third level. The gunman shot one man in the leg after a fight. Another man was grazed by a bullet. The shooting prompted a nearly hour-long lockdown of the complex, prompting shoppers to run from the building or find shelter inside stores.

The man shot in the leg was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The other victim was treated at the mall and released.

The shooter has yet to be arrested.