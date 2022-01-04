ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Teen Arrested For Aiding And Abetting Mall Of America Shooter

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204QOp_0dbjJsmP00

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend for allegedly aiding and abetting the person who fired a gun inside the Mall of America, injuring two men on New Year’s Eve.

The Bloomington Police Department says a SWAT team arrested a 19-year-old in Roseville on Sunday for aiding and abetting first-degree assault. Investigators say the man, of St. Paul, was identified leaving the mall with the shooter.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they’ve been formally charged.

RELATED: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year’s Eve; Police Search For Suspect

According to police, the shooting happened Friday evening on the mall’s third level. The gunman shot one man in the leg after a fight. Another man was grazed by a bullet. The shooting prompted a nearly hour-long lockdown of the complex, prompting shoppers to run from the building or find shelter inside stores.

The man shot in the leg was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The other victim was treated at the mall and released.

The shooter has yet to be arrested.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘Dangerous, Brazen Behavior’: Charges Filed In Mall Of America Shooting That Injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley of St. Paul with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting. Kahlil Markell Wiley (credit: Bloomington police) Wiley allegedly shot a man in the leg after a fight inside the Mall of America on Friday night. Another man was also grazed by a bullet. Wiley fled the mall following the shooting. Criminal Complaint Details According to the criminal complaint,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Fatally Assaulting Neighbor In St. Paul Apartment Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was fatally assaulted last month in a St. Paul apartment building. The St. Paul Police Department said Thursday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for murder and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged. The man is suspected of killing 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha, who was found dead on Dec. 27 in an apartment building on Snelling Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Investigators say that Rocha reported being assaulted by a neighbor in his apartment building a week earlier. While medics initially cleared Rocha out after assault, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said that he later died due to injuries suffered in the attack. Rocha’s death marked the 38th homicide in St. Paul in 2021, a year which set the all-time record for homicides in the capital city.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Rams Truck Into Minneapolis Fire Station To Attack Woman Inside, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man tried to ram his pick-up truck into a Minneapolis fire station Thursday night to attack a woman inside who was being protected by firefighters. Officers were called to the Minneapolis Fire Department’s Station 8 on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue at about 7:16 p.m. on a report of a man trying to drive inside. They arrived to find firefighters physically detaining a man. A woman said she was trying to get away from the man “who refused to stop following her,” and she ran to nearby firefighters for help. (credit: CBS) Police say the man drove...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Suspect Arrested After Stealing Running Vehicle With 3-Month-Old Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a suspect stole a vehicle with a 3-month-old child inside Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred near the 3300 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:11 a.m. There, a mother stopped at a convenience store and left the vehicle running with the baby inside. As the mother was entering the store, an adult suspect got in the running vehicle and took off with the child still inside. “Reports indicate the suspect struck at least two vehicles while driving,” police said. RELATED: How Technology Can Help Police Track Down Stolen Vehicles Less than 10 minutes later, the vehicle was located on the 20 block of 30th Avenue Southeast. The suspect had fled, but the child was still safe inside. Police say the suspect was later located and arrested. MPD says Metro Transit and University of Minnesota police assisted in the search and apprehension.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘They Were Out For Blood’: Group Beats Minneapolis Landlord Attempting To Tow Stolen Cars

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him. Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen. “There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.” Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Arrested In Mapleton Shooting

MAPLETON, Minn. (WCCO) – A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a 50-year-old man in southern Minnesota this past December. The assault left Ronald Reid of Mankato with serious injuries. He was conscious when police arrived at the scene on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast on Dec. 19, and was taken to the hospital. Police identified a suspected shooter, and apprehended him on Tuesday afternoon when he drove through northern Mankato. He was taken in without incident, and remains in custody on first- and second-degree assault charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. Reid is no longer hospitalized, but is continuing to recover from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
MAPLETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brandis Wells Charged For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. Brandis Junton Wells was charged with the second-degree murder in Ramsey County on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the scene on the 500 block of Blair Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, the criminal complaint says. They found a 31-year-old man, identified as Jarrell Kirk, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital, but was pronounced dead. Kirk’s father waved at officers and told them that the “shooter” was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Teens Charged In Robbery, Shooting At Bryn Mawr Market

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four teenagers have been charged in connection with a robbery and shooting at a business in Minneapolis’ Bryn Mawr neighborhood last week. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old are each charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to documents filed in Hennepin County Tuesday. The county attorney’s office confirmed that it is seeking to certify both to stand trial as adults. Two other teenagers, ages 14 and 15, have also been charged in connection to the crime. According to a juvenile petition, police responded to Bryn Mawr Market on a reported shooting around 11:30 a.m. Dec....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Swat#Wcco Tv
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. Family Terrorized By Car Thieves Who’ve Shot Up Their Home Twice: ‘Sleep Is Not A Thing Anymore’

Originally published on Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family is living in fear. They stopped an attempted carjacking outside their home one day, then their home was shot up the next night. Their home Ring camera caught both shootings. The family believes it may be retaliation for posting the video of the attempted carjacking on social media. “It’s been tough to focus on work, and sleep is not a thing anymore,” said the family’s mom. This mother of three fears what will happen to her family next after experiencing two nights of terror. She does not want to share her identity,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Searching For Suspect Following Armed Robbery At Woodbury Gas Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery early Wednesday morning at an east metro gas station. The Woodbury Police Department says the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on Lake Road Terrace. The clerk said that a suspect was lingering the store, left, and returned a short while later, approaching the register with a gun. The suspect pulled out the firearm, tapped it on the counter and allegedly said: “Give me everything.” (credit: CBS) The clerk emptied the register, handed over the cash, and the suspect fled the gas station on foot. No vehicle was seen. There were no witnesses in or around the store. Surveillance video shows the suspect is a white man standing around 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He was wearing an olive green hoodie, a dark facemask, a TC baseball cap, jeans and gloves. Detectives working the case are checking with neighbors and nearby businesses to gather additional surveillance video.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘They Are Out There Daily’: FBI Assisting Minneapolis Police In Crime Response

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s no secret that Minneapolis Police are understaffed, but they are getting some heavy hitting help. FBI agents are responding to local crimes. FBI agents were among the law enforcement officers to investigate the recent robbery and shooting of a clerk at the Bryn Mawr Market. “On the violent crime side they are out there daily,” said Special Agent in Charge of the Minneapolis FBI Michael Paul. He added that agents are available 24 hours a day. “When we do assist, oftentimes we do it quietly. Because we’re certainly not looking to take over cases or take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: Man Turns Himself In For Fatal Shooting In Frogtown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say a suspect is in custody for allegedly killing a man in Frogtown last week, in what marked the city’s 37th homicide of 2021. The man was shot and killed at a home on Blair Avenue and Dale Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 28. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive. Police identified the victim as Jarrell Kirk. A 34-year-old man turned himself in on Monday night and is currently in Ramsey County jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged. St. Paul saw 38 homicides in 2021, setting the city’s all-time record for homicides in a given year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Woman Charged For Taking Noncustodial Son, Driving To California

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is facing felony charges after her noncustodial son ran away from foster care in the Twin Cities and she drove him to California last month. Court documents filed in Ramsey County show that Antoinette Williams is charged with taking a minor in violation of a court order and causing a child to be a runaway. If convicted of both counts, she faces up to four years in prison and fines up to $8,000. According to a criminal complaint, Williams had her parental rights involuntarily terminated in 2019 due to prolonged neglect and failure...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Passenger In Stolen Vehicle Dies In St. Paul Crash, State Patrol Says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a passenger in an allegedly stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed while fleeing in St. Paul Tuesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol said the pursuit began at Interstate 94 and Pascal Street when a trooper identified the vehicle as stolen and saw it speeding. The driver was exiting southbound Highway 61 at Bailey Road just after 8 p.m. when he crashed at the top of the ramp. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Schaaf, was killed in the crash. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. The 31-year-old Columbia Heights man driving the allegedly stolen vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital, but is expected to survive. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trinis Edwards Charged In Liquor Store Shooting Death Of Kenneth Davis Jr: ‘It Wasn’t His Time To Go’

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 49-year-old man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man last week outside a St. Paul liquor store in the city’s North End neighborhood. Trinis Edwards, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Dec. 27 shooting outside Big Discount Liquors, court documents filed Monday in Ramsey County show. Last week, police identified the victim as 44-year-old Kenneth Davis Jr. According to a criminal complaint, Edwards shot Davis after a dispute in the liquor store. A store employee told investigators that Davis, a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: ‘She Was A Good Child’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published Dec. 31, 2021 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Santana Da’quan Jackson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage Girl Hurt After Being Hit By Car Trying To Stop On Slick Minneapolis Intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis after she was struck by a car trying to stop at a snow-slick intersection. The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue on the city’s northside. According to police, the driver tried to stop so that the 15-year-old girl could cross the street. However, the slow-moving vehicle slid on the slick roadway and struck the teenager. Emergency crews brought the girl to the hospital. She is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police. A storm system brought drifting snow to the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning, making travel difficult for the morning and evening commutes. MnDOT said around 200 plows were working in the Twin Cities to clear the roads. Across the state, there were more than 600 crashes and spin-outs between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. In those crashes 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously, and two people died.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Large Warehouse Fire In Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Fire crews are working to bring a large warehouse fire under control Thursday morning. The CBS affiliate in the area reports that the fire is on Superior, Wisconsin’s North End district, in the vicinity of Blatnik Bridge. Superior Mayor Jim Paine said the fire was in the Severson building, a fish warehouse. He said the fire then spread to the Bayside building next to it. Both buildings are total losses, and Paine said that they were “priceless pieces of historical architecture.” A camera in the area showed a significant amount of smoke in the air above the warehouse. (credit: CBS...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

After Staggering Year Of Violent Crime, Minneapolis Leaders Adapting Public Safety Approach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a violent year in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey and one of the city’s top police officers spoke Wednesday about how they’re trying to make the city safer. Deputy Police Chief Amelia Huffman first went over the crime numbers. “Over 650 people who were shot in the city of Minneapolis this year and more than 2,000 robberies including over 650 carjacking incidents,” she said. Huffman and Frey say violent crime is the priority as they recruit for a police department that’s seen hundreds of officers leave the force. “We’re making sure to focus a lot of the enforcement mechanisms in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy