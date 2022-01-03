‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues strong box office performance in the new year

Despite spending several interviews trying to convince fans that he "hadn't gotten a call" from Marvel and Sony, Andrew Garfield finally got his chance to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's original tenure as the web-slinging hero was unceremoniously cut short after just two movies, as the lackluster reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and success of the MCU led Sony to pursue a creative partnership with Marvel Studios. More than seven years after he last played Spider-Man, Garfield took the opportunity to try again and bring some more depth to the role he never got to finish. He's now opening up about why he made the decision to don the mask once more in No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO