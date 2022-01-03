ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues strong box office performance in the new year

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and Marvel‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home is taking the world by storm — and it has the box office numbers to prove it. The film earned another $52.7 million over New Year’s weekend, becoming the 10th...

www.altpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ $536M+ Domestic Box Office Bests ‘Rogue One’, ‘Dark Knight’

THURSDAY AM UPDATE, Wednesday box office numbers: In its 13th day of release, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $536.6M at the domestic box office, making it the No. 12 highest grossing movie in U.S. and Canada of all-time. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past Disney’s 2016 Christmas hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1M) and Warner Bros.’ top grossing stateside title of all-time, The Dark Knight ($534.8M), on the all-time box office domestic list. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch ensemble movie will soon overtake Disney’s 2019 reboot of The Lion King ($543.6M, No. 11) with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M, No. 10) also in its sights. Sony reports that No Way Home‘s 13-day...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Disney Ever Win Best Picture? ‘West Side Story’ Is Another Loophole Chance

Walt Disney Studios has conquered the box office, but when will it have its big Oscar moment? The 98-year-old studio has never won the Oscar for best picture with a film bearing the iconic castle’s opening logo. But there is a footnote to this statistic. In 1993, Disney purchased Miramax for a bargain of $60 million, owning the boutique indie distributor until 2010. In that time, “The English Patient” (in 1997), “Shakespeare in Love” (in 1999), Rob Marshall’s musical adaptation “Chicago” (in 2003) and “No Country for Old Men” (in 2008) took home the top prize. Then, through the acquisition of...
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond Ruled as U.K. Box Office Soared 85% in 2021 to $811 Million, But Remained Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Total box office revenues in the U.K. and Ireland in 2021 rose 85% to £596.9 million ($811.1 million) from 2020’s total of £323.2 million ($439.3 million), according to the annual box office review released by Comscore. However, these numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels when annual box office exceeded £1.3 billion in each of the five years up to 2019. Cinemas were closed for the first 19 weeks of 2021 and allowed to reopen from May 17, but unlike 2020, which had repeated closures, 2021 did not witness any enforced closures since reopening. The report reveals that 497 new titles were released...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#No Way Home
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reveals they improvised movie’s most heartwarming line

A Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has revealed they improvised the movie’s most heartwarming line.The blockbuster was released in December and swiftly became the second most successful Marvel film to date.The only film ahead of it is Avengers: Endgame, which is the most successful film of all time.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Andrew Garfield has revealed he was behind one of the film’s best moments.The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse. Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says He Improvised ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘I Love You Guys’ Moment

[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”] There’s a moment in “Spider Man: No Way Home” (evidently one of the most monumental films of all time, thanks to its $1.3 billion-plus gross worldwide) when the three of the most recent Spideys bro out upon being brought together for the first time. Andrew Garfield (from the “Amazing Spider-Man” series), Tobey Maguire (from the Sam Raimi films), and Tom Holland (from the three most recent films) are all brought together after a spell issued by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange goes awry. After denying his return to the franchise for...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Blew Up De La Soul’s ‘The Magic Number’ — So Why Isn’t the Song on Streaming Services?

Pioneering hip-hop group De La Soul landed the kind of song placement in a blockbuster film that most artists dream of: A major spot for their 1989 song “Three Is a Magic Number” in the end credits of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which, with more than $1.4 billion thus far in ticket sales, has been a rare runaway success in the pandemic film industry. Yet, to the disappointment if not outrage of many fans, the song is not available on streaming services and will not be anytime soon, due to longstanding legal issues that last year made major steps toward being...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence on Why He Returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite spending several interviews trying to convince fans that he "hadn't gotten a call" from Marvel and Sony, Andrew Garfield finally got his chance to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's original tenure as the web-slinging hero was unceremoniously cut short after just two movies, as the lackluster reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and success of the MCU led Sony to pursue a creative partnership with Marvel Studios. More than seven years after he last played Spider-Man, Garfield took the opportunity to try again and bring some more depth to the role he never got to finish. He's now opening up about why he made the decision to don the mask once more in No Way Home.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Zendaya Flaunts Hot Pink Suit With Boyfriend Tom Holland at Sirius XM Town Hall

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing what is, ostensibly, the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, but has really transformed into their red-carpet relationship rollout. After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo’s latest public display took place at the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Dec. 10, with Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon in tow.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy