‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues strong box office performance in the new year

THURSDAY AM UPDATE, Wednesday box office numbers: In its 13th day of release, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home counts $536.6M at the domestic box office, making it the No. 12 highest grossing movie in U.S. and Canada of all-time.
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past Disney’s 2016 Christmas hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1M) and Warner Bros.’ top grossing stateside title of all-time, The Dark Knight ($534.8M), on the all-time box office domestic list. The Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch ensemble movie will soon overtake Disney’s 2019 reboot of The Lion King ($543.6M, No. 11) with Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M, No. 10) also in its sights.
Sony reports that No Way Home‘s 13-day...
