Sorry AT&T and Verizon customers, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer for faster 5G service. As spotted on Engadget, the two telecommunication companies decided to delay rolling out their C-band 5G service expansion on January 5. The decision comes after both AT&T and Verizon both pushed back on the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department’s request to delay the expansion out of fears it could interfere with aircraft.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO