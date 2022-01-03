Winsted housing survey in need of public input

RAPID CITY, SD—Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) are seeking public input on the community’s future transit plan. The transit study addresses current service gaps and opportunities for enhancing service if additional operating funds can be identified. Both Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City MPO have partnered to update the transit plan, which is available for review and comment at https://www.rtstransitplan.com . The public can also meet with the transit plan study team and learn more about the recommendations and provide in-person input at two public sessions. The sessions are scheduled for next Wednesday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rapid Transit System Center at 333 Sixth Street and 4-6 p.m. in the Community Room of City Hall, 300 Sixth Street.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO