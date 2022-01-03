ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

This page of the guide covers the Bounty "Housecrasher" Corvin' available within 'Ruined King: A...

IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Kangaskhan. This Pokedex page covers how to get Kangaskhan, Kangaskhan's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
Washington Post

‘Ruined King’ continues to build out the ‘League of Legends’ universe, but does little more

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. Developer: Airship Syndicate | Publisher: Riot Games. Think of “Ruined King: A League of Legends Story” as a paperback novel set in the larger “League of Legends” universe that publisher Riot Games is attempting to string together. Like the countless books and comics that supplement Star Wars, Halo and other fictional franchises, “Ruined King” provides fans a way to learn a more about the lore behind “League of Legends,” but ultimately the game tells a story that just feels like world-building for Riot’s other projects.
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone Wiki Guide

Plunder is a mode in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific that also takes place on Caldera with a lower player count, and is vastly different from the standard Vanguard and Battle Royale mode due to the nature of the objectives and mechanics. The goal of Plunder is to collect a certain amount of cash to win the game, which is earned by taking out enemies, completing Contracts, and looting crates throughout the map. Here's everything you need to know about Plunder in Warzone Pacific.
IGN

New World Wiki Guide

The Saboteur guide is part of the Main Quest walkthrough for New World. This quest starts in Edengrove after speaking with Adiana. In this main quest, you will travel to Ebonscale Reach.
IGN

Pokemon GO Wiki Guide

Raid Battles in Pokemon GO are unique battles that happen periodically within Pokemon Gyms. In these battles, you and a group of trainers fight a powerful, oftentimes rare, Pokemon for rewards and a chance at capturing it. On this page, you will find information on finding and fighting in the different types of Raid Battles.
IGN

Shin Megami Tensei V Wiki Guide

Ailment Resistances: Sleep, Seal, Poison, Confuse, Charm, Mirage. A higher strength paired with strong physical attack skills, and some beefy spells make Abdiel a tough contender. Abdiel has strong fire spells but the most dangerous is her Light’s Descent unique attack which deals severe light damage to your whole party....
The Game Haus

When will Zeri be on the PBE for League of Legends?

At the end of 2021, League of Legends and Riot Games announced that the last two champions that were supposed to come out would be delayed to 2022. With his announcement, they also revealed the next champion would be coming out early in the year and they would be a Zaun ADC. Although this champion was likely supposed to release with Arcane, they moved them back. Now with Zeri being revealed, many fans may be wonder, what is the Zeri PBE Release Date for League of Legends?
realsport101.com

When does League of Legends Season 12 start?

In previous years, League of Legends starts a new season shortly after the preseason ends; this usually occurs sometime in the first two weeks of January. For Season 12, however, the preseason started a bit earlier to give Riot enough time to work on the massive upcoming changes. With that,...
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.1 Notes Released

The League of Legends Patch 12.1 notes have been released. Included in the notes are new skins, champion nerfs and buffs, the teleport nerf and item reworks. As season 12 begins on Jan. 7, 2022, players will be introduced to these new updates along with the new season. This month,...
IGN

Mass Effect Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the Widow system in the Serpent Nebula cluster, including all Discoveries in the system as well as maps for any ships and Uncharted Worlds you can explore in the Mako. Widow is the only system you can visit in...
gamingonphone.com

Valor Legends: Eternity Beginners Guide and Tips

Valor Legends: Eternity is an idle RPG with a wide array of heroes counting over 70 of them, each with unique abilities and classes. The game allows you to place your heroes in different tiles and pick different strategies to ensure your victory or defeat. The game has a huge number of levels in the mainline and a lot of different areas as well. In this Valor Legends: Eternity beginners guide, you will learn about the game mechanics and gameplay of the game as well as the elements needed to form a proper team.
nintendowire.com

Guide – All Hisuian Forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is approaching fast, and Trainers are ready to turn back the clock and explore Hisui on an all-new kind of adventure! Along the way will be familiar Pokémon made new again thanks to different regional forms. With the added idea of this having been the Sinnoh region in the past, who knows what other mysteries may await.
IGN

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. To get the first of two Vanny-focused endings, you'll need to have headed to Fazblast at 04:00 AM and found Vanny's secret hideout. It's located through a vent found in the main Fazblast office, just behind where you grab the Fazblaster. You can head back there anytime before 06:00 AM to unlock the opportunity to complete both Vanny endings. You'll know you've unlocked the choice because you'll hear Freddy and Gregory discuss the office and its sinister inhabitant.
invenglobal.com

Zeri revealed as newest League of Legends champion

If 157 champions in League of Legends weren't enough, Riot Games unveiled number 158 on Tuesday afternoon. Zeri, a brand new ADC, was announced in a post on the game's official website and, according to her bio, has a story with deep ties to the streets of Zaun. "Raised in...
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
IGN

Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
DBLTAP

Ranking 2021 Gameplay League of Legends Champion Reworks

We will be ranking the 2021 gameplay League of Legends champion reworks. This year, Rammus, Dr. Mundo, Tahm Kench, and Sona were given a much-needed gameplay rework. However, a few gameplay updates worked more than others. Here is how we ranked these champions' reworks. These four champions who were given...
dexerto.com

Is League of Legends Wild Rift coming to console?

Is League of Legends Wild Rift coming to console? Here’s everything we know about playing the LoL mobile game on Playstation, Xbox, and Switch. While Riot Games’ iconic MOBA, League of Legends, has become a hit with PC and Mac users across the globe, it has never been released on console.
