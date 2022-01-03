Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. Developer: Airship Syndicate | Publisher: Riot Games. Think of “Ruined King: A League of Legends Story” as a paperback novel set in the larger “League of Legends” universe that publisher Riot Games is attempting to string together. Like the countless books and comics that supplement Star Wars, Halo and other fictional franchises, “Ruined King” provides fans a way to learn a more about the lore behind “League of Legends,” but ultimately the game tells a story that just feels like world-building for Riot’s other projects.
