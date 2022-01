Charles Barkley also know as the “Round Mound of Rebound” is a retired National Basketball Association player who is also a Hall of Famer and a legend known for his great skills near the rim. Now after retirement Charles Barkley has stepped into the entertainment side of NBA as he now is a successful NBA analyst for NBA on TNT (Turner Network Television). He is a great player critic and the most honest person to say it without thinking twice as he picks many hot takes against NBA players every now and then.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO