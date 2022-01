BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland’s public schools will be required to wear masks for the rest of the school year—unless their county or school meets benchmarks based on vaccination or transmission rates. A General Assembly panel voted 11-5 on Wednesday to pass an emergency rule approved last month by the Maryland Board of Education, which extends a mask mandate for 180 days and provides “off ramps” for the mandate to be lifted. The rule passed by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review goes into effect immediately and will last the remainder of the school year. State Superintendent of Schools...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO