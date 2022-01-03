ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday, Jan. 3: GOOD AFTERNOON!

By Public Authority
Tahlequah Daily Press
 4 days ago

Here's a look at our Tuesday TDP lineup, which is in...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Jan. 3

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Hometown Barbershop barber Liz Hawkins, who suffered stab wounds on Friday at the Main Street...
HOPKINTON, MA
Tahlequah Daily Press

Thursday, Jan. 6: GOOD AFTERNOON!

Check out our Friday (digital only) TDP for our A&E pages, plus these stories:. • Keri Thornton has her semiweekly Crime Rewind feature. • Chaining dogs is now considered abuse, and Keri explains why, and how Texas undertook a new law to prevent it. • Brian King has an update...
POLITICS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Friday, Jan. 7: GOOD AFTERNOON!

OK, let's have a look at our weekend TDP, both print and digital, and including our Tribal and Business & Farm pages. • Grant Crawford has an update on COVID protocols at NSU. • Keri Thornton has a little information on law enforcement agencies, since Sunday is Law Enforcement Appreciation...
POLITICS
Tahlequah Daily Press

Monday, Dec. 27: GOOD AFTERNOON!

Our Tuesday TDP is both print and digital, and includes our Education page. And our writers have these stories and more:. • It's Personal Self-Defense Month, and Keri Thornton has some tips. • Grant Crawford has some New Year's Eve plan suggestions. • With your help, Brian King has an...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy