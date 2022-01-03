ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girls rescued, 30 suspects arrested in US marshals sting

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana ( WJW ) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a recent sting operation has resulted in the recovery of several missing and endangered teenagers and led to 30 arrests.

The operation took place in the New Orleans area from October to Dec. 24, 2021.

According to a press release, one recovered teen was 16, and was found living with several adults.

A 14-year-old was rescued from a motel with a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. Investigators believe they may have been sex trafficking victims. The teens told police they were in another motel room with adult men who left them stranded.

Law enforcement believes another 15-year-old who was found may have been a victim of sex trafficking.

Investigators said she was living with her boyfriend and an adult and was regularly seen leaving the home to meet with adult men.

Two sisters, 15 and 16, were also found, and investigators said they may have been the victims of sex crimes.

Some registered sex offenders were arrested during the sweep.

Lorenzo Oliver had a warrant in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. He’s believed to be responsible for other sex crimes, police said.

Investigators arrested several other men over suspected sex offender violations, including James Sorrell, who was wanted on a warrant of failing to register for a conviction involving a 7-year-old. The men were among 30 arrested during sex offender compliance checks.

To report tips, the U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (504) 589-6872.

