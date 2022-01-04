ONU receives $1 million from alum for research endowment

ADA — An Ohio Northern University alumnus known for developing pediatric cancer therapies is donating $1 million toward a new endowment to support health sciences research, the first alumni-established fund of its kind for the university.

The gift commitment came from Dr. Michael Craig Cox, a 2000 ONU graduate known for his cancer research and breakthrough therapies for young cancer patients, who wanted to “give students the benefit of attending a large research-focused institution,” according to a press release from ONU.

The fund will financially support a variety of research- and science-related endeavors, including summer-term research, faculty research, housing and travel expenses for clinical rotations and expanded health care outreach in rural communities served by ONU’s mobile pharmacy clinic.

It will also promote careers in oncology or oncology research and will help students pursue their professional or service-oriented passions.

Cox came to ONU for its faculty, pharmacy program and personalized learning environment, according to the press release.

He still gained clinical experience at the National Cancer Institute and other prestigious institutions while completing his pharmacy doctorate at ONU, even though the university does not receive research funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“An Ohio Northern grad can be as competitive as a peer who trained at a larger institution; I think I’m an example of that,” Cox said in the press release.

He added: “Ohio Northern is not an NIH R1-institution, it is better than that with faculty, staff, administration and mentors who care about the students, their experiences and their dreams, and want to see them succeed.”

The fund will benefit students enrolled in ONU’s doctoral pharmacy program and other health-sciences degree programs, including its new undergraduate pharmaceutical and biomedical science program.

The $1 million gift “is transformational for our life sciences program,” ONU Pharmacy Dean Steve Martin said in the release.

ONU President Daniel DiBiasio added that it “will help countless ONU students realize their dreams of significantly improving others’ lives, as Dr. Cox continues to do, through health care advancements and scientific exploration.”