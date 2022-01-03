ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' Bill Belichick nonchalantly addresses Patriots clinching playoff berth

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
With their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the New England Patriots clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2019. However, Bill Belichick is staying focused on the task at hand. This week, that task is the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

For the Patriots organization, it is the 18th playoff berth under Bill Belichick. New England has a chance to clinch the division next week if they beat the Dolphins and if the Jets upset the Buffalo Bills.

As transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com, Belichick carried a business-like approach to his postgame press conference as the team looks to finish out the regular season.

“It was good. It’s what we needed to do, and hopefully, we can build on this and play well next week and going forward. Good solid team win all the way around. Excited to be back in the playoffs but big game coming up this week, take care of that. But feel like we made some progress today, but we’ve still got a long way to go here.”

Kickoff time for the game against the Miami Dolphins is set for 4:25 PM. New England will be looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of Miami for the first time since 2000.

