Ridgewood NJ, the Valley Hospital Emergency Department is actively treating patients with emergent medical issues who require immediate medical attention. To help us better accommodate these patients, we ask that unless you are experiencing symptoms that warrant immediate medical attention, please do not visit the Emergency Department to request COVID-19 testing. If you are concerned about your symptoms and would like to request a visit with medical provider, please call 1-800-VALLEY-1 (1-800-825-5391).

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO