New York Governor Kathy Hochul to propose term limits for governors -New York Times

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO