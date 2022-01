Recently seen on the widely beloved Air Max Plus, this package of a sporty black and red with a unique mesh set-up now appears on the Air Max Plus 3. While the entirety of the construction remains true to the original build, Nike chose to add the grid-like overlay onto the exposed base as well the tongue, providing the advanced silhouette even more of that futurist aesthetic. It somehow matches well with the yellow/red Tn Air symbol which appears on the tongue, insole, and medial heel.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO