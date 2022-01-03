ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some schools delay opening after holiday amid COVID surge

SFGate
 4 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several Connecticut school districts delayed their return to classes Monday following the holiday break, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. The move came after Gov. Ned Lamont said last week that he would not support a return to...

www.sfgate.com

NJ.com

Blaming low enrollment and COVID, another N.J. Catholic school announces closure

Another Catholic grammar school in New Jersey is closing. A combination of low enrollment, financial issues, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have forced the closure of Mother Seton Academy in Howell, which will be shutting its doors for good on June 30, the school’s co-directors announced Friday. In a statement released by the Diocese of Trenton, they called the closure a “sad, but unavoidable” reality.
HOWELL, NJ
State
Connecticut State
healthcanal.com

School Districts Nationwide Delay Opening Due To Omicron Surge

Despite hopes for US schools to reopen, educational disruptions have now been felt across the US school system. After a recent surge in the Omicron variant, many school districts have delayed opening with many parents left scrambling. This according to The New York Times. Along with the delayed scheduled return...
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Chicago Cancels School After Teachers Vote to Go Remote Over Lack of COVID Safety

After the Chicago teachers union voted to work remotely due to what they say is a lack of safety protocols amid the COVID-19 surge, the school system canceled classes on Wednesday, citing harm that remote learning has done to the city's children. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined Cheddar to discuss the issues surrounding the latest dispute between educators and schools. She said that the return to in-person learning would likely be halted until more COVID tests could be provided for districts. "This is a terrible situation for everybody, and we need the testing, and we need the masks," she said. "It's the omicron surge that has created this disruption, and we are trying to do the best we can. And this is the only school district that has this kind of action right now." The teachers might not be returning to their schools for at least two weeks amid the ongoing tensions.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Ned Lamont
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

Howard University delays start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

Howard University in D.C. is delaying the start of its spring semester citing, among other things, a rising surge in coronavirus infections. Classes will start Jan. 18 instead, with face-to-face courses scheduled to begin on that date. Formal classes had originally been scheduled to start Jan. 10. The university’s most...
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Covid#High School#Connecticut College#School Districts#Ap#Omicron#Bethlehem
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Turnto10.com

McKee renews liability protections for Rhode Island hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee renewed liability protections for Rhode Island hospitals amid an ongoing surge of COVID-19 in the state. McKee announced an executive order last week calling for hospitals to transfer and accept patients to increase timely care and avoid medical facilities reaching capacity. "Hospitals...
HEALTH
VTDigger

Lawmakers asked to extend law allowing traveling health care workers to fill Vermont’s critical need

A version of the act under consideration has been on the books since the pandemic hit in 2020. The most recent version, known as Act 6, expires March 31 unless the Legislature decides to renew it. Health care leaders say it is essential. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers asked to extend law allowing traveling health care workers to fill Vermont’s critical need.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Urges Vaccines, Boosters As Hospitals Deal With COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu applauded healthcare employees across the city Wednesday as they deal with a variant fueled surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our healthcare workers are incredible,” Wu said. “Many of the hospitalizations, the vast majority are of residents who are unvaccinated and many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and get boosted.” Tufts Medical Center says the majority of patients in their intensive care unit are unvaccinated and employees out sick due to COVID are unable to help. “It’s a day to day, hour to hour management crisis and we need all the help we...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 5,956 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday reported 5,956 new coronavirus case and nine deaths. The state said 4,783 cases were identified on Thursday. The rest were added to previous days' totals. Thursday's positivity rate was 16.8%. According to Department of Health data, 445...
PUBLIC HEALTH

