Arrest made in Mall of America shooting
An arrest has been made in the shooting that happened inside the Mall of America on New Year's Eve day that left two people injured and started a lockdown of the mall.
Bloomington Police, with assistance from Roseville Police and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested 19-year-old Latrell Avonte Littles in Roseville on Sunday for alleged aiding, abetting 1st Degree Assault.
Police believe that the suspect and the victim had contact and that this incident wasn't a random shooting. Two people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting. One left the mall and one was treated at HCMC.
Littles is being held in custody pending charges.
