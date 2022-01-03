ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Arrest made in Mall of America shooting

By Dan Edwards
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TPOf_0dbj5c9M00

An arrest has been made in the shooting that happened inside the Mall of America on New Year's Eve day that left two people injured and started a lockdown of the mall.

Bloomington Police, with assistance from Roseville Police and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested 19-year-old Latrell Avonte Littles in Roseville on Sunday for alleged aiding, abetting 1st Degree Assault.

Police believe that the suspect and the victim had contact and that this incident wasn't a random shooting. Two people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting. One left the mall and one was treated at HCMC.

Littles is being held in custody pending charges.

Comments / 47

J.T.
3d ago

I absolutely hate these ignorant SOB's. No compassion for life at all. They make life difficult for decent "black" folks. I wish that they didn't EVER move to Minnesota.

Reply(1)
12
The View
4d ago

Oh... Just give him a spanking and send him on his way...If you do anymore then you are just being racist.

Reply
16
Maria Clark
4d ago

What happened to street fights and u live another day these Gen Z's pride is killing everybody

Reply(3)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomington, MN
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Ramsey County Sheriff#Latrell Avonte Littles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy