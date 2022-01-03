ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Pritzker gives an update on the latest COVID-19 surge

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker gave an update on the latest COVID-19 surge.

Governor Pritzker highlighted the record surge in new infections and hospitalizations, but backs off of mandates or bans on elective surgeries, instead leaving decisions to hospital executives. The state warns about pop-up testing clinics scamming people with spotty or non-existent test results. Governor Pritzker urges people to wear masks that provide better protection.

