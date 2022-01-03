Feeling Down on The Dolphins

Dolphins Beat Writer Dave Hyde is demoralized after a terrible Dolphins loss to The Titans. He says of the team, “It is Groundhog Day, it is the same Dolphins failure.”

He also thinks the team has a lot to fix, “They are going to have to go out a redo a lot of things this offseason.”

Following the loss and with only one game left on the season, Hyde looks back and says, “The 2018 team was scoring more than this team is scoring now.”

One thing Hyde feels The Dolphins told us is this, “The Dolphins have told you repeatedly that they do not believe Tua can lead them to a championship.”

Although he is down on The Dolphins as many are, he remains optimistic about the final game of the year, “I think we will get a good effort.”

Miami closes out the season Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against The New England Patriots.​