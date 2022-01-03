Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19
HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently completing self-quarantine procedures.
According to a press release from his office, Patrick is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive last week. He has since tested negative and is currently completing his quarantine period.
Patrick’s Senior Campaign Advisor Allen Blakemore said that “[Patrick’s] symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week.”
Patrick previously sued the Biden administration over the federal requirement for federal government workers and contractors to be vaccinated.
“The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing,” Patrick said in a statement.
