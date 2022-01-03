ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois men’s basketball: some players could be in masks Tuesday vs. Minnesota

By Gregg Palermo
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS–The University of Illinois’ men’s basketball program is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday night when the Illini travel to Minneapolis to face the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The road contest would be the first game action for Illinois since the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis against Missouri. The team had to cancel a December 29 home game against Florida A&M due to COVID-related issues in the program after 10 people (no coaches) in the program tested positive, leaving the Illini short of the required seven available to play.

While prep basketball players have been playing with masks since last year, the practice hasn’t been seen much in college basketball ranks until recently. Underwood said it’s possible you could see some players with them Tuesday.


Underwood said the entire program is vaccinated.

WEHT/WTVW

Aces to host Drake on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Evansville-Illinois State game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Redbirds program. The Aces will now host Drake Saturday afternoon at 4 pm. Evansville was originally scheduled to host the Bulldogs on the 15th. (This story was originally published on January 6, 2022)
