ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Boys Prep Basketball: Chase McClung named Week 3 Player of the Week

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPRLe_0dbj53XI00
Photo by Steph Redden

The Greenbrier West boys basketball team is off to a bit of a surprising start this year.

Not only have the Cavaliers won their first four games, the boys from Charmco have outscored their opponents by an average of 22 points in the process.

“It definitely has been a surprise so far, but I am very proud of our kids for how hard they have worked to get better and how they have played well together,” head coach Jared Robertson said. “They have been really coachable and every week we have gotten a little better and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

With limited varsity experience returning for this season, Robertson stated his team would need senior Chase McClung to take on more of a scoring role for his final season.

So far, McClung has steeped into the role admirably, without sacrificing the other “little things” that has made him such a vital part of the Cavaliers success.

In week three of the basketball season, Greenbrier West played just once, but it was McClung’s biggest scoring output of the season.

For his 25-point performance in a road win at Independence, McClung has been named the Lootpress Player of the Week, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele.

“I knew Chase would fill up the stat sheet because he will get rebounds, get steals and play hard. I was a little hesitant on how he would accept the scoring role, but he has done a really good job,” Robertson said. “He is shooting the ball better from the outside and doing better about getting to the rim. Thankfully the other kids have fed off him and stepped up to score too. Chase is definitely our leader on the floor.”

Adjusting to the scorer’s role also brings the challenge of not trying to do too much offensively.

“He is still finding his way a little bit just because our team is still finding their roles to some extent too. The thing that has worried me was that he would feel that the team needed him to score and he would just go shoot,” Robertson said. “However, he is doing a really good job of just letting shots come to him. The area where he has really has excelled is when he has the ball in his hands, he is making the extra pass to a teammate to get them a great shot.”

Over the first three years of his basketball career, McClung was the scrappy, blue-collar player getting crucial rebounds, rebounds, steals and deflections. Even though he is scoring more this year – averaging nearly 19 points per game – McClung is still creating his normal havoc in other areas.

Playing more on the perimeter this year, the hard-working senior is averaging six steals and seven deflections per game.

“I have always kept that stat for us because we are a pressing and trapping team. When our deflection numbers are up, that is usually good for us on the scoreboard,” Robertson said. “I think our kids look at that stat as another reason to hustle and get after it. A lot of times on the press, when you tip the pass, you aren’t the one getting the steal. Your deflection though is why we are getting the steal.”

After a week off for the holiday break, Greenbrier West will face three tough challenges this week, including a much anticipated matchup with its county neighbor, Greenbrier East.

Tuesday the Cavaliers host Summers County before playing PikeView in the New River CTC Tournament Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The battle with the Spartans will also be in the Convention Center Saturday afternoon.

“We had a good week last week and our kids are looking forward to the challenges. We put out a lot of energy to play, so I am anxious to see how we handle playing back-to-back games,” Robertson said. “I am sure our kids will be fired up to play Greenbrier East, but all three games are equally important.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP/WSFB) — A Connecticut high school has apologized and suspended a coach after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4. Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night. The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Cavaliers#The Boys#Highschool
voiceofmotown.com

Where in the World is Kevin Pittsnogle?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recently, former West Virginia star forward Kevin Pittsnogle sat courtside at the West Virginia Mountaineers home game inside the WVU Coliseum against Radford. Pittsnogle, who is adored and admired in Morgantown, West Virginia, tried his very best to fit in with the crowd. Kevin Pittsnogle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Orlando Sentinel

UCF drops AAC home opener to Temple; Tulsa game postponed

Temple rallied late Wednesday night at Addition Financial Arena to escape Orlando with a 66-62 win over UCF despite a late push from the Knights led by Brandon Mahan. UCF trailed by 4 with 2:57 remaining before Mahan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bookend free throws from Cheikh Mbacke Diong, to give the Knights a 62-58 lead with 1:28 remaining. Temple’s Zach Hicks responded with a 3-pointer ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Friday New River Invitational slate canceled

For the second day in a row the New River Invitational slate has fallen victim to inclement weather. Tournament Director Mike Green confirmed Friday’s slate was canceled due to the previous night’s snowfall, but that Saturday’s games would still be played. The Friday games canceled are Greenbrier...
BECKLEY, WV
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Aliquippa football team to move up due to PIAA rule

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Aliquippa football team had a remarkable season last year. They won the PIAA State Championship in Class 4A, as well as the WPIAL Championship. Right now, there are 117 teenage boys enrolled at Aliquippa Senior High School. Under PIAA rules, that puts their football team in the smallest classification, Class 1A.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
click orlando

Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Matthew McDoom

Six players from West Orange High School signed letters of intent to play college football on early signing day on Dec. 15. Matthew McDoom was one of them and signed to play for Coastal Carolina. McDoom played cornerback for West Orange and was an integral part of their playoff run....
HIGH SCHOOL
Shore Sports Network

Boys Basketball – Week 2 Player of the Week Winner: Zach Molod, Marlboro

Senior Jack Seidler was Marlboro’s top scorer last week and classmate Jon Spatola was the WOBM Christmas Classic Most Valuable Pplayer – keeping with the theme that the All-Shore duo continues to lead Marlboro during its impressive run over the last three seasons. Without Molod’s effort, however, Marlboro doesn’t win the WOBM Classic title and remain on top of the Shore Sports Network rankings for another week.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
spectrumnews1.com

Chase adds to award totals, named Rookie of the Week for fifth time

CINCINNATI — For the fifth time in the 2021 season, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was voted Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week — another award given after his Week 17 performance. What You Need To Know. Ja’Marr Chase was voted Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of...
NFL
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy