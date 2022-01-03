ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Advocate Aurora COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVlAB_0dbj4dzs00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Advocate Aurora Health, which has hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have quadrupled in the last 60 days.

As of Monday, there were 1,491 inpatients across the health system’s 26 locations.

“These are very concerning numbers, not just numbers, but people who are so ill that they require hospitalization,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. “This points to the critically important need to be vaccinated and to receive a booster if eligible.”

During a media briefing, health officials said 92% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, have only gotten their first dose or are due for a booster. The other 8% who are fully vaccinated have underlying medical conditions.

Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID-19.

“Beds are very tight and wait times are long and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” Kingston added.

With limited bed capacity, some locations have postponed elective surgeries.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 patients now occupy 25% of all in-use hospital beds in Illinois and account for 41% of patients in intensive care statewide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kingston, IL
Aurora, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Advocate Aurora Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy