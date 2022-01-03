ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys Will Likely Be Postponed: Report

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards could be pushed to a later date, Billboard reports.

The ceremony is currently set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., but multiple sources tell the magazine that the award show will probably be rescheduled due to surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant.

Last year’s show was moved from January 31 to March 14 because of COVID-19.

Trevor Noah, who hosted the scaled-back show in 2021, is set to return again this year.

Billboard reports that should the Grammys move, the MusiCares gala and Clive Davis’ annual pre-party would, too.

Related
musictimes.com

Grammys 2022 to Be Pushed Back in Later Date? Recording Academy Has One Reason to Likely Postpone Annual Event

There have been reports regarding this year's 64th annual Grammy Awards leading to postponement as it was set for January 31. The annual awards ceremony is reportedly going to be held on January 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Though, a source with direct knowledge said that it's "looking likely" that the event will move to a later date due to the new COVID Virant, omicron, per Billboard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Grammys postponed, Sundance goes virtual over Covid-19

The organization behind the Grammys on Wednesday postponed the music awards gala scheduled for January 31 due to "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant" of Covid-19 that has ripped through the United States in recent weeks. The heavily mutated Omicron variant, the most transmissible to date, accounted for around 95 percent of US cases in the week ending January 1.
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

Grammy Awards Postponed Indefinitely Amid Omicron Surge

Following speculation and amid an unprecedented wave of Covid infections fueled by the Omicron variant, CBS and the Recording Academy have officially put the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on hold. The awards show had been scheduled for Jan. 31; no new date has been set yet. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the companies said in a joint statement. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the...
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
