DC Students: how to develop soft skills needed for the 21st century workforce

The power of music cannot be underestimated, especially when it is used along with the foreign lyrics that help carry a cultural meaning and establish a special mental bond that helps people to relate. Just think about learning those powerful lyrics of a German band that sings about gothic castles or romantic knights or Spanish songs that talk about the time at the sunny beach under the moonlight. All of it helps create a special immersion into the language that works wonders for those learners who are willing to learn beyond textbooks! When the music moves a person, it also paves the way towards the inspiration and a different perception of life.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO