Education

DC Students: how to develop soft skills needed for the 21st century workforce

By Michele Wojciechowski
Chiropractic Economics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving soft skills needed for the 21st century workforce make the largest difference, day to day. Between the time of graduation and a first job, chiropractic students may often need to work on their soft skills needed for the 21st century workforce. According to John S. Hilton, DC at KIIN, “The...

www.chiroeco.com

fiu.edu

FIU awarded grant to advance 21st century skills development through university-community partnerships

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and Coalition of Urban Serving Universities (USU) has awarded a grant to Florida International University to further its partnerships with local community organizations and businesses, aimed at providing students with the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. FIU...
MIAMI, FL
ncsu.edu

This is How Students Can Learn Problem-Solving Skills in Social Studies

A new study led by a researcher from North Carolina State University offers lessons on how social studies teachers could use computational thinking and computer-based resources to analyze primary source data, such as economic information, maps or historical documents. The findings suggest that these approaches advance not only computational thinking, but also student understanding of social studies concepts.
EDUCATION
businessjournaldaily.com

Academy for Urban Scholars Opens Workforce Development Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The interior walls are largely bare and temporary signage is up outside the Academy for Urban Scholars new education and workforce center downtown, but educators and counselors already are serving the public there. Tuesday afternoon, students were receiving instruction on a Fanuc robotic arm in one...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Killeen Daily Herald

Teacher prepares students for workforce

More than 150 Copperas Cove Junior High students in teacher Mary Mobley’s principles of hospitality and tourism as well as her the Farm 2 Table classes completed the second phase of their food handler training course accredited by the Department of State Health Services and provided by the city of Copperas Cove Compliance Department. Students are not charged for the courses or the exam. The certification is good for two years allowing students to immediately accept a job handling food.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
atlantanews.net

Mechatron Robotics launches DIY robotic kits, project-based courses to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills for students

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/SRV): Mechatron Robotics, an EdTech division of Neurapses Technologies and one of the fastest-growing platforms for learning RoboticsSTEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, has launched a set of project-based learning programs including Robotics, Coding, ElectronicsCircuits, Advanced Arduino, AI for kids, Virtual Robotics and Robot Operating System (ROS) and more.
ENGINEERING
tri-c.edu

Skill Development Programs

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) workforce training programs help individuals prepare for in-demand jobs in the region with sustainable wages. Classes offer flexible schedules and delivery methods, along with hands-on training in safe, state-of-the-art labs. Manufacturing Programs. Right Skills Now — Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Tri-C collaborated with Swagelok...
CLEVELAND, OH
njtechweekly.com

Cybersecurity Careers are Plentiful, Seton Hall Students Are Told, But Soft Skills Matter

In October, Seton Hall University held its second annual “Connect-Collaborate-Careers” cybersecurity conference — a Cybersecurity Awareness Month event. The conference was held virtually. Susan Scherreik, director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, at Seton Hall’s Stillman School of Business, told those gathered that “what we would...
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Pearson CEO Says Flexibility Is Key to Maximize Remote Instruction for Students

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced school districts nationwide to return to virtual instruction, but there remain concerns about the quality of education students are receiving online. Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, an education publisher and assessment service provider, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about steps educators and parents can take to make the remote learning experience an easier one, noting that one of the biggest advantages teachers can have is flexibility. "You cannot take a rigid timetable that works in the analog world and replicate that in the digital world. You need to have flexibility. Asynchronous learning, I think, is a very important part," he told Cheddar.
EDUCATION
aspeninstitute.org

Digital Skills Discussion Guide: A Tool for Workforce Service Providers

There is much in the news about technological change, and our research team at the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program frequently hears workforce development professionals express concerns about the implications of technology change for job-seekers and workers. In response, we developed the Digital Skills Discussion Guide to help workforce providers learn how employer partners are integrating technology and upskilling workers. By beginning this learning process, the Guide can facilitate supporting workers adapting to new ways of interacting with their work environments during this digital transformation. For example, conversations with employers about digital skills can help workforce professionals:
TECHNOLOGY
enterprisersproject.com

4 soft skills leaders will need in 2022

The CIO role isn’t easy – and the transition to remote and hybrid workforces has made it even harder, creating new and often unforeseen challenges. Today’s CIO needs to have a full, 360-degree view of their organization so that they can spot inefficiencies and identify ways that new technology and infrastructure can streamline workflow. That challenge becomes exponentially harder when teams are dispersed.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Why investing in workforce development is worth it

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. As employers struggle with a shortage of skilled labor in industries like hospitality and transportation, a considerable number of workers are still trying to find their footing in the wake of the pandemic. The situation is improving, but at a snail’s pace. Over the past few months, overall unemployment has hovered around 5 percent.
ECONOMY
xsnoize.com

How Music Can Improve Students Language Skills

The power of music cannot be underestimated, especially when it is used along with the foreign lyrics that help carry a cultural meaning and establish a special mental bond that helps people to relate. Just think about learning those powerful lyrics of a German band that sings about gothic castles or romantic knights or Spanish songs that talk about the time at the sunny beach under the moonlight. All of it helps create a special immersion into the language that works wonders for those learners who are willing to learn beyond textbooks! When the music moves a person, it also paves the way towards the inspiration and a different perception of life.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
macny.org

Ashley Stoltz Joins MACNY as Workforce Development Specialist

Please join us in welcoming Ashley Stoltz to the team! Ashley has joined the organization as a Workforce Development Specialist. In her role, Ashley will support MACNY’s New York State Manufacturers Intermediary Apprenticeship Program (NYSMIAP). She will play an integral role in maintaining relationships with new and existing companies participating in NYSMIAP, while also coordinating related instruction and on-the-job training for apprentices. Ashley will also be actively engaged in workforce development initiatives supporting the expansion of the current apprenticeship program, MACNY’s Career and Talent Platform, and OnRamps program. Additionally, she’ll assist with new initiatives that support critical industry sectors such as the semiconductor and green energy supply chains statewide.
BUSINESS
Gotham Gazette

How is New York City Assessing High School Students’ Social and Emotional Skills?

The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health risks faced by students in our public schools. Last spring, in an effort to monitor students' social-emotional health, the de Blasio administration awarded an $18 million contract to Aperture Education, a South Carolina-based “social enterprise” founded in 2017, to assess students’ social and emotional learning (SEL) at at all grade levels. As a public high school student, I am concerned that the tool being used, which was originally designed for elementary and middle school students, will not be able to accurately measure social-emotional skills and needs in a high school environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

How to show off those coveted soft skills when applying for jobs

What do employers want most from job candidates today? Interpersonal soft skills, like strong communication and collaboration, top the list. As digital transformation and automation sweep virtually every industry, employers have filled many entry-level technical tasks with software. Now, they’re prioritizing employees who can work well on a team, problem-solve creatively, and multitask.
JOBS
LivingCheap

Work-at-home-jobs you can do now

Our current reality may make you reluctant to take people-centric positions for fear of getting sick. But if you don’t want your finances to expire while you sit out the crisis, you’ll need an alternative. Consider remote jobs for the new era. What kind of jobs are these?...
JOBS
himss.org

Digital Connected Care: Surge Care for the 21st Century

The Digital Connected Care article series elevates the conversation from tech talk to the practical application of remote patient monitoring in clinician designed workflows with evidence of improved outcomes without increasing staff burden. The COVID pandemic spotlighted how precarious our hospital bed availability is on any given day. In a...
HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Interoperable, agile, and balanced: Rethinking technology policy and governance for the 21st century

Emerging technologies are shifting market power and introducing a range of risks that can only be managed through regulation. Unfortunately, current approaches to governing technology are insufficient, fragmented, and lack the focus toward actionable goals. This paper proposes three tools that can be leveraged to support fit-for-purpose technology regulation for the 21st century: First, transparent and holistic policymaking levers that clearly communicate goals and identify trade-offs at the national and international levels; second, revamped efforts to collaborate across jurisdictions, particularly through standard-setting and evidence gathering of critical incidents across jurisdictions; and third, a shift toward agile governance, whether acquired through the system, design, or both.
TECHNOLOGY

