PASADENA, Calif. - As one of the bands marches along the track at Pasadena City College you can hear the sounds of "California Here I Come" which may be the mantra for many of the 20 bands gracing this year’s Rose Parade. Many performed in a trio of Bandfest performances. And even the rain didn’t dampen their enthusiasm.

PASADENA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO