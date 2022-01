LeBron James after Malik Monk’s 24 points on the Sacramento Kings told the media that he “wanted him last year“. Malik Monk whose career didn’t start that well as it should have been, had his first few seasons with the Charlotte Hornets that went as something that wasn’t expected. He was a suspect of drug invasion for the Hornets that cost him low paying deal with the La Lakers for kick starting his career back.

