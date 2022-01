Recently, NHL-insider Darren Dreger put out a Tweet speculating whether the Vancouver Canucks would consider trading Jaroslav Halak before his $1.25 million bonus kicked in. According to CapFriendly, that bonus will be paid the minute he starts his tenth game. As of this writing, he has played eight games behind starter Thatcher Demko and with four more back-to-backs scheduled, he might not get into many more games. If Demko keeps playing like a Vezina Trophy finalist for the rest of the season, head coach Bruce Boudreau won’t feel the need to use him very often.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO