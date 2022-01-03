ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Over 10 Years Later, Idaho’s “Shoe Fence” Is Still Baffling

By Courtney
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently, this is something that has been around for about 10 years now. There is a fence that has a ton of shoes on the posts right outside of Boise. It is something I have to check out for myself at some point. Maybe, I will even contribute. Where...

kezj.com

