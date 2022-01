Alachua County — According to an arrest report around 5 AM on Friday, 30-year-old Tyris Hawkins hit another inmate in the face with the back of his hand. Hawkins is in jail awaiting trial, according to court records. He is accused of stabbing a man multiple times in October with a butcher knife. Now he is also charged with a felony for battery.

