Brian Flores January 3 Takeaways

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 34-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention early Sunday evening, and Flores says the first thing that came to mind was disappointment. Says you're in the wrong business if you don't feel disappointment.

-- Asked whether offense is the major issue, Flores says he's focused on the Patriots. Acknowledges the Dolphins have to do a better job in that department.

-- Mac Jones gets praise from the coach, who says he's "done a great coach for them."

-- The focus right now is on making the corrections from the Tennessee game, but there always will be conversations as to which players will be out there but the priority always is to try to win the game.

-- There are a lot of emotions that come with being eliminated and it can be hard to move on to the next challenge, and that's what Flores drove home to his players.

-- Jacoby Brissett again came into the game on third-and-1 against Tennessee, and Flores points out it's been done throughout the season. Flores adds that Brissett throwing a bomb on third-and-1 against the Titans is about showing defenses different things.

-- Jaylen Waddle saw his receptions and targets go down against Tennessee, and Flores said there was some double coverage. Points out the Dolphins missed him on a couple of throws.

-- The practice window has run out on running back Malcolm Brown, and Flores said a decision will be made as a staff as to whether to activate him for the regular season finale.

-- The Dolphins didn't run the ball very much in the second half and Flores acknowledged the team "could have stuck a few more runs in there." Says the bottom line is the team didn't execute across the board — offense, defense, special teams.