Steve Cherundolo named new head coach of LAFC in MLS

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Cherundolo is taking the reins at LAFC, as one of the best USMNT players to never play in Major League Soccer will make his league debut as a head coach this Spring. Cherundolo, 42, signed with Hannover 96 out of...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Los Angeles Sports Nation

New Boss in town for LAFC

LAFC Name Steve Cherundolo As New Head Coach. The search for a new head coach for LAFC is finally over. This past Monday LAFC announced former Hannover 96 and USMNT star Steve Cherundolo as the new head coach. Cherundolo was coaching the Las Vegas Lights FC before he got the call to lead LAFC. He is another “homegrown” coach that makes his way into the MLS, something that the MLS is focusing on really hard. He joins Paulo Nagamura and Gonzalo Pineda as former MLS players to now be coaching in the league. Cherundolo certainly knows how the LAFC system works, so we hope he can lead this team to a championship.
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
snu.edu

Smith Named as New Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Smith, a New Jersey native, becomes the sixth head coach of the program that spans back to 1993. In eight seasons as a head coach, Smith has amassed a cumulative record of 113-64-10 among five different programs. “I am humbled, excited, and thankful for the opportunity to be the new...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Generals name their first head coach

The New Jersey Generals of the resuscitated USFL have named the first coach in the current franchise’s history and it’s Mike Riley. Riley has an extensive coaching resume with stints coaching Oregon State from 2003-2014 and the University of Nebraska from 2015-2017. He also coached in the Alliance of American Football and with Seattle of the XFL.
angelsonparade.com

MLS Draft 2022: LAFC pass on SuperDraft

The MLS SuperDraft ‘22 is mere days away. Tuesday, January 11th at 3 PM ET, to be exact. With all that is happening in the black and gold universe at the moment, you'd be forgiven for not even focusing on the upcoming draft. In truth, it appears the club isn't focused on it at all.
hoopfeed.com

Sandy Brondello named head coach of the New York Liberty

After parting ways with the Phoenix Mercury last month, Sandy Brondello lands in New York. The coaching veteran takes over the Liberty with 17 years of coaching experience as a head coach and assistant. Under her charge, the Mercury won the 2014 WNBA Championship. However, in early December 2021, the Mercury decided not to renew her contract.
NBA

