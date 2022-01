Disneyland Paris has seen a number of refurbishments recently. From the castle getting a new coat of paint, to a number of rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Alice’s Curious Labyrinth, It’s A Small World and even Pirates of the Caribbean all getting some work done. One of those rides was the Orbitron, the park’s equivalent to the Astro Orbiter. The ride had been closed for about a year and is said to have been worked on extensively.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO