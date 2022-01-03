Area volleyball standouts earn spots on All-East Texas team

Bailey Blanton of Troup was one of many area volleyball standouts that were names to the All-East Texas Volleyball team recently. Blanton, a sophomore from Troup High School, was a second team selection. Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

The best of the best volleyball standouts from around the area have been recognized by being voted onto the All-East Texas Volleyball team, which was compiled by the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal sports departments.

Picking up first team honors was Emily Bochow (Sr., middle blocker) and Taylor Clark (Soph., setter) from Bullard High School and The Brook Hill School's Belle Reed, a senior, who played the outside hitter position.

Sophomores Bailey Blanton and Grace O'Bannon from Bullard were voted onto the second team.

Third team honorees included Kaycee Johnson from Rusk High School and Bullard's Olivia Anderson. Four of Troup's Lady Tigers made their way to the honorable mention list. That group included Chloie Haugeberg, Jessie Minnix, Tara Wells and Karsyn Williamson.

Other honorable mention choices from the area were Callie Bailey (Bullard) and Hadley Kelly (Rusk).