A Norwegian online grocer has seen a drop in the number of carbon-intensive products sold since introducing receipts that tell shoppers how environmentally sound their shopping basket is.Oda says orders for red meat and other less sustainable goods have fallen because customers are aware of their high carbon footprint thanks to the receipts.The online grocer also eschews multi-buy offers on less sustainable goods to reduce unnecessary consumption and delivers using reusable cardboard boxes instead of plastic bags.Louise Fuchs, sustainability director at Oda, said: “Our customers told us that they find it close to impossible to know what is climate-friendly. We...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO