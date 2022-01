The Hilb Group announced it has acquired membership interest in the Churchill Agency, based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The Hilb Group is a property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and is part of the portfolio of the Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, the company said. Hilb Group seeks to grow through acquisitions and through organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 125 acquisitions and now has more than 100 offices in 22 states.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO