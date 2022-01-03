ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxUEY_0dbitVbZ00

The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) host the Denver Nuggets (18-16) Monday at the American Airlines Center for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Denver has won three consecutive road games, going 2-1 against the spread (ATS). The Nuggets won at the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Since Dec. 22, the Nuggets are 3-2 straight-up (SU), 2-3 ATS and 1-4 O/U with the 13th-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-1.3 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Dallas has won back-to-back road games, winning at the Sacramento Kings 112-96 Friday and, in PG Luka Doncic‘s return, at the Oklahoma City Thunder 95-86 Sunday.

Since Dec. 21, the Mavs are 4-3 SU, 4-3 ATS and 3-4 O/U with the 10th-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-10.0 points per 100 possessions.

This is the regular-season rubber match between these teams as the home side won and covered the first two meetings with the O/U going 1-1.

Nuggets at Mavericks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:55 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nuggets +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Mavericks -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nuggets +2.5 (-105) | Mavericks -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Nuggets at Mavericks key injuries

Nuggets

  • SF Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) probable
  • PF Jeff Green (health and safety protocols) out
  • PG Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols) questionable
  • PG Monte Morris (health and safety protocols) out

Mavericks

  • PG Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) out
  • PF Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Isaiah Thomas (health and safety protocols) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Nuggets at Mavericks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 107, Nuggets 102

PASS with a “lean” to the Mavericks (-145) because I only “lean” toward Dallas laying the points and would much prefer to bet the Mavs outright.

“LEAN” to the MAVERICKS -2.5 (-120) because they are a lot healthier than the Nuggets.

Don’t sleep on the absence of Morris for Denver. He is second on the Nuggets in adjusted on/off net rating at plus-14.5 points per 100 possessions (per CTG), which grades out in the 95th percentile of point guards.

BET UNDER 213.5 (-115) for 1 unit because there’s some reverse line movement in the betting market of the total.

According to Pregame.com and the Yahoo! Sports app, a vast majority of the market is betting the Over in this game, but the total has been lowered from 214 on the look-ahead line.

Both teams rank in the bottom 10 of points per game, the top 10 of points per game allowed and the bottom eight of pace.

Also, Dallas has gone Under the total in its past seven games as a favorite and Denver have gone Under the total in four of its past five games overall.

UNDER 213.5 (-115) is my favorite wager in this game.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nuggets' Interim Coach On Nikola Jokic: "He's The Type Of Guy That If I Had A Daughter, I'd Want My Daughter To Bring Nikola Jokic And Say 'Hey Dad, This Is Who I'm Going To Marry'."

Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
NBA
FanSided

Celtics rumors: Isaiah Thomas says Boston doesn’t want him back

According to Isaiah Thomas, the Boston Celtics wouldn’t consider bringing him back on a 10-day contract the way the Lakers and Mavericks have. A December COVID outbreak has seen NBA teams bring capable veterans back into the league, including the Boston Celtics. On Dec. 22, the Celtics signed Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, contributing immediately with the final basket in a Dec. 23 victory.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
InsideTheHeat

Dwyane Wade Pays His Respects to Rival Dirk Nowitzki

In so many ways, they were linked. Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade an ex-Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki retired in the same season. They also faced each other twice in the NBA Finals. With Nowitzki getting his jersey retired Wednesday in Dallas, Wade used it as the perfect opportunity...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk WATCH: View the Entire Nowitzki Dallas Mavs Ceremony Here

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was forever immortalized after Wednesday’s Mavs' win over the Warriors at the AAC, making it an all-around perfect "Forever 41'' night. “That thing is forever up there,'' he said of No. 41 in the rafters. "It means a lot.”. Nowitzki’s No. 41...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Nuggets#Basketball#Sports#The Dallas Mavericks#Ats#The Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Pg Luka Doncic#Mavs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Nuggets Sf#Pg Bones#Pg Monte Morris
Majic 94.5

No. 41 Forever:Dallas Mavericks Honor Dirk Nowitzki With A Sentimental Celebration

The Dallas Mavericks have officially retired Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey after the Wednesday night 99-82 victory over the Golden State Warriors. RELATED: Dirk Likes Him Some Brown Suga!!! Check Out his Fiance… She’s Pretty too This bitter sweet moment honoring the best player in franchise history was truly one to experience. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYX_RWqg0xC/?utm_medium=copy_link https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYX-VOMA72O/?utm_medium=copy_link Nowitzki would now […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don Nelson: I wasn't invited to Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement ceremony

Don and Donnie Nelson. The general manager who acquired Nowitzki’s draft rights on the night of June 24, 1998, and Don’s assistant GM/son who was insistently bullish about raw 19-year-old Nowitzki’s NBA potential. The question is, why weren’t they there? Several sources on Friday night strongly pushed back on Don Nelson’s assertion earlier in the evening when he told The News: “I wasn’t invited. I really wanted to be there, but I didn’t feel that I should just show up without an invitation, so I didn’t.”
NBA
UPI News

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd placed in COVID-19 protocols

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Kidd is the 13th NBA head coach to enter the league's health and safety protocols this season. The 48-year-old Kidd tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night after...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mavericks to let Isaiah Thomas go

Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas’ 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks’ next game Sunday and Thomas’ brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say. Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy