Genshin Impact EP – A Moment of Tranquility in the Eradication of Evil Features Xiao

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 is only a few days away and players all over the world are already saving their Primogems for a chance to get not only the game’s new 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and the new 4-star Geo Polearm wielder Yun Jin, but also Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu, which will all receive reruns during the upcoming version. With that said, and to help all who are currently planning on getting any of the already mentioned 5-stars, here’s the banner schedule for the upcoming version 2.4 of Genshin Impact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO