NYC blasted over race-based COVID treatment plan

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Fox News

Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
CBS New York

Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams’ Plan For NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday. As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes. “We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said. Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
PIX11

Mayor-elect Eric Adams shares NYC winter COVID strategy plan

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s departure from City Hall will make way for Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take the reins of the nation’s largest city on Jan. 1. While the transition has been seamless, according to both officials, Adams arrives amid a city still in crisis over COVID and a surge in cases. In […]
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Unveils 3-Point Plan To Make Sure NYC Hospitals Have Resources To Fight Surging COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospitalizations in the Big Apple are rising sharply. The number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations has topped 10,000 for the first time in nearly two years, but the numbers may not reflect the severity of the pandemic, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. There is no question hospitalizations are up, but health experts say the number of people with severe COVID illness isn’t nearly as high as the numbers would imply. “We know that people are worried about Omicron. We know what it is doing to us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including...
MySanAntonio

NYC plans to double covid testing in school when students return

New York City will double Covid PCR testing in schools when students return in January, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. De Blasio, Mayor-elect Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul all spoke on Tuesday at a virus briefing of the importance of bringing students back to school in January, for kids and for parents. Schools are the "safest places to be in New York City," de Blasio said.
cbslocal.com

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Reveals 6-Pillar Plan To Fight COVID

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his strategy to fight COVID-19 on Thursday. His six-pillar plan includes vaccines, support for hospitals and other congregate settings, testing, treatment, slowing the spread and safer schools; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
smobserved.com

Lacking Covid Treatments, New York State Prioritizes Black and Brown People Over Whites in Drug Apportionment

And we thought medical treatment should be passed out without regard to race! In a memo dated December 27, 2021 to health care providers, the New York State Department of Health warns they don't have enough Paxlovid or Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. Therefore, members of minority groups will be given priority over white people who are merely sick. Here's a link, no we're not making this up. http://mssnyenews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/122821_Notification_107774.pdf.
PIX11

COVID impacts NYC transit along with tourist plans

NEW YORK — COVID is slowing things down in the city. As the week draws to a close and 2021 wraps up, some plans are changing as events and people adjust to a surge in infections and hospitalizations. On Wednesday, the MTA suspended the W line. Earlier this week, the agency announced service reductions due […]
Fox News

NY health dept. issues COVID guidance based on race

NY health dept. issues COVID guidance based on race
NBC New York

Eric Adams Details Omicron Battle Plan as NYC COVID Rates, Hospitalizations Soar

NYC is preparing to transfer its reins of power to a new mayor as it fights its years-long COVID battles on a new and unpredictable front in the omicron variant; officials say the peak hasn't hit yet. Mayor-elect Eric Adams detailed a six-pillar plan Thursday that relies on vaccinations, hospital...
Shore News Network

NY Health Department Requires Healthcare Providers To Discriminate Based On Race When Administering Antiviral Treatment

The New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) is requiring healthcare providers to prioritize non-white patients when administering oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The department issued a health advisory notice Monday announcing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved paxlovid and molnupiravir as oral antiviral treatments for the coronavirus, and it provided the eligibility criteria for receiving the drugs.
blackchronicle.com

COVID-19 Testing: White Neighborhood Rips NYC’s ‘Racial’ Plan As Unfair

As the country buckles down amid the current surge of COVID-19 infections, residents in one predominately white New York City neighborhood have criticized the city’s plan that it says prioritizes testing and treatment along “racial and ethnic” lines. The Big Apple’s infection rate has been spiking in recent weeks, including in Staten Island’s South Shore neighborhood, where a city councilmember said his constituents “are being turned away after waiting for hours” for COVID-19 testing provided by the city.
wabcradio.com

NYC officials prioritizing COVID-19 tests based on “race and inequity”

NEW YORK CITY (77WABC) – New York City health officials are reportedly prioritizing COVID-19 tests for minorities. Emails between Staten Island City Councilman Joe Borelli and a representative from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene indicate that city officials are prioritizing specific neighborhoods for COVID testing based on “race and inequity.”
Black Enterprise

Staten Island Councilman Complains About NYC’s ‘Racial And Ethnic’ COVID-19 Testing Plan

A councilman in New York City’s Staten Island area is calling out city health officials who have been using race to determine how COVID-19 testing gets distributed. City Councilman Joe Borelli spoke with reps for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and said it was almost impossible for residents in Staten Island’s South Shore to receive testing, NY Post reports.
