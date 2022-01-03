NYC blasted over race-based COVID treatment plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hospitalizations in the Big Apple are rising sharply. The number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations has topped 10,000 for the first time in nearly two years, but the numbers may not reflect the severity of the pandemic, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. There is no question hospitalizations are up, but health experts say the number of people with severe COVID illness isn’t nearly as high as the numbers would imply. “We know that people are worried about Omicron. We know what it is doing to us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO