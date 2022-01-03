ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 5 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) visit Barclays Center Monday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets (23-11). Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Memphis enters on a four-game win streak with the latest being a 118-105 Grizzlies victory as 5.5-point favorites over the San Antonio Spurs Friday.

Memphis is 4-3 straight-up (SU), 3-2 ATS and 3-2 O/U over the last 14 days with the 11th-best adjusted net rating at plus-3.1 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Brooklyn has lost and failed to cover in back-to-back home games to the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Thursday and to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 Saturday.

The Nets are 2-2 SU, 2-2 ATS and 3-1 O/U over the last two weeks with the 11th-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-2.9 points per 100 possessions (CTG).

The Grizzlies have won four straight versus the Nets (4-0 ATS) and the total is 2-2 O/U in those contests.

Grizzlies at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Grizzlies +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Nets -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies +6.5 (-112) | Nets -6.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Grizzlies at Nets key injuries

Grizzlies

  • SF Dillon Brooks (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG De’Anthony Melton (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG John Konchar (health and safety protocols) out
  • PF Xavier Tillman (health and safety protocols) out

Nets

  • C LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable
  • PG Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) out
  • SG Joe Harris (foot) out

Grizzlies at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 111, Nets 108

Slight “LEAN” to the GRIZZLIES (+220) for a tiny wager, if at all, because I “like” Memphis getting points in this spot but the Nets are much healthier heading into this game.

However, Brooklyn has struggled with quality competition. The Nets are 3-6 SU against teams in the top-10 of efficiency differential with the 18th-ranked adjusted net rating at minus-5.3 points per 100 possessions and the worst spread differential at a minus-8.3 ATS margin (CTG).

Backing the Nets at home also hasn’t been very profitable this season. Brooklyn is 10-8 SU at home but has the 20th-ranked adjusted net rating and the third-worst spread differential at a minus-5.6 ATS margin. Whereas Memphis has the second-best cover rate on the road at 11-5 ATS.

Furthermore, Memphis has the ninth-best non-garbage time offensive rating and Brooklyn has also struggled against good offensive teams.

The Nets are 2-7 SU versus teams in the top-10 of offensive rating with the 24th-ranked adjusted net rating at minus-8.9 points per 100 possessions and the worst spread differential at a minus-11.8 ATS margin.

Again, I only slightly “LEAN” to the GRIZZLIES (+220) for a small bet with the plan of betting much more on Memphis’s spread.

Definitely BET the GRIZZLIES +6.5 (-112) heavier than or instead of Memphis’s money line.

This is a Pros vs. Joe’s game with the presumed sharp money backing Memphis but more bets have been placed on Brooklyn. Nearly 60% of the cash is on the Grizzlies but roughly 55% of the action is on the Nets according to pregame.com.

Typically, in sports betting, it’s wise to follow the money especially when it’s counter to the public. Plus the oddsmakers have reacted to the money by making Brooklyn’s spread cheaper.

The GRIZZLIES +6.5 (-112) is by far my favorite wager in this game.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 228.5 (-115) for a half-unit because this total is just way too high. Brooklyn is 7-11 O/U at home with a minus-3.3 total margin, Memphis is 7-8-1 O/U on the road with a minus-4.9 total margin and both teams are in the bottom-eight of 3-point attempt rate.

