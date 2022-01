Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks steady ahead of Friday's jobs report. U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday ahead of the before-the-bell release of the government's latest employment report. The Nasdaq on Thursday dropped for the third straight day after sinking 4% over the two previous sessions. The tech-heavy index was 6% away from its latest record close in November. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday, logging three- and two-day losing streaks, respectively. They both hit record highs earlier this week.

