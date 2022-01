A street tire is subject to the most varied of riding conditions. Sure, they aren’t as grippy as slicks in the dry, but their everyday useability is what makes them the perfect choice for someone who isn’t frequenting a racetrack. Street tires come with predominantly smooth rubber with grooves in them to channel water away, in the event of rain or a particularly wet patch of tarmac. They’re also longer lasting than track-focused rubber. Michelin offers some of the best street tires out there and with its latest product, it’s taken things up a notch.

